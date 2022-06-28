"Justice Alito Doesn't Live in N.J. Anymore, so Stop Sending Threatening Mail to His Old Home, Cops Say"

So reports NJ.com (Chris Sheldon), quoting this Facebook post from the West Caldwell Police Department:

The West Caldwell Police Department has responded to multiple calls at a residence formerly owned by Justice Samuel Alito. Erroneous information was circulating on the internet that indicated that Justice Alito still resides in West Caldwell, and

individuals have been sending harassing packages to the current resident.

Justice Alito moved out of West Caldwell Just after being confirmed to the US Supreme Court, 15 years ago in 2007. The current homeowner has no affiliation with Justice Alito and deserves to live in peace in their home free from harassment, regardless

of anyone's political beliefs.

All incidents will be investigated and those responsible will be charged and prosecuted.

Please like and share this post to hopefully put an end to this activity.