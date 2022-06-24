Copyright Suit Vs. Michael Che Dismissed: "Idea of Hiring a Homegirl to Fight Battles … Is Not Protectible"

From Manno v. Campbell, decided Wednesday by Judge Denise Cote (S.D.N.Y.):

As of September 12, 2021, [Kelly] Manno has more than 1 million followers on TikTok. Manno created and owns all rights to the two one-minute-long Videos posted on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram entitled "HomeGirl Hotline." The first Video was posted on August 9, 2020, and the second on September 4, 2020. Both Videos revolve around a fictional service hotline through which callers can order a "homegirl." In both Videos, a woman calls the HomeGirl Hotline to speak to a dispatcher. The caller explains the nature of her problem, the dispatcher asks clarifying questions, and the dispatcher sends a Homegirl. In the first Video, the dispatched HomeGirl throws a cheating husband's belongings out of the house and slashes his car's tires. In the second Video, the HomeGirl beats the mother of a child bully. Advertisements for "Homegirl Hoodies" available for purchase at Manno's website are interspersed throughout the Videos. The defendants are the creators, producers, and broadcasters of a television program airing on HBO Max entitled "That Damn Michael Che." On April 26, 2021, the defendants released a 23-minute Episode of the program entitled "Only Built 4 Leather Suits." Four of Episode's ten sketches are built around the use of a fictional mobile app called "homegrrl" to order a homegirl. The Episode begins with Che entering a confessional in a Catholic Church. While the Episode cuts to other scenes, the Episode returns to the confessional scene as Che complains that a female bouncer at a nightclub embarrassed him when she denied him entry in front of his friends. Che explains that he would never hit a woman because he doesn't want to get "cancelled" but asks the priest "do you ever want to sock a lady because she made you feel small in front of your friends?" The Episode then cuts to a scene in a supermarket, launching the first of the four "homegrrl" segments.

In the first homegrrl segment, a female customer in a supermarket gets into a disagreement with a male checkout clerk. The customer punches the clerk in the face. A narrator then asks, "has this ever happened to you? Crazy lady rocks your sh*t in public, and you can't do anything about it?" The clerk says to the camera, "there's got to be a better way." The offscreen narrator returns and says "now there is, with the all new HomeGrrl app. The HomeGrrl app lets you order a homegirl to fight for you when your hands are tied." At this point, a homegirl arrives and the clerk gestures to the customer and asks the homegirl to hit her. The homegirl beats up the customer and the clerk says "thanks, homegirl!" The homegirl turns to the camera to say "please rate me five stars." The second homegirl segment begins after a car accident. A woman gets out of a car and confronts the male driver of the car behind her. The male driver repeatedly asks the woman to calm down but she yells angrily. Throughout the argument, the man is seen typing on his phone. Shortly thereafter, a homegirl arrives and asks "who ordered the HomeGrrl Black?" The male driver identifies himself and the homegirl offers him some gum or water before the homegirl estimates the time it should take to finish beating the woman driver. The male driver turns to the camera to say "thank you, Homegrrl." In an interlude, Che appears on camera and explains that everyone needs a homegirl to call when being bullied by a girl. In the third homegirl segment, a woman is shown accusing a man's young son of stealing her cellphone. The man attempts to protest but the woman screams and jumps towards the boy. A homegirl appears and stops the man from intervening, screaming "no, no, no, no, no! No, no, no, I got this" before beating up the woman. The man responds "thanks, Homegrrl." In the fourth and final homegirl segment, three male characters are talking in a nightclub. One of the male characters recognizes a woman he knows from an earlier sketch. He believes the woman is sharing an embarrassing picture of him with her friends. Without any dialogue, he takes out his cellphone to order a homegirl through the app and walks away.

Manno sued, claiming copyright infringement, but the court held that, if Che took anything, he just took ideas, which are unprotected by copyright ("free as the air to common use," as we say in the intellectual property biz):