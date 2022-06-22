Everything Old Is New Again

Today is the 71st anniversary of the bombing of Kiev, as part of the invasion of Ukraine.

My mother was living in Kiev at the time, having been born four months before. Fortunately, my grandfather managed to help arrange her and my grandmother's evacuation to Siberia, where they spent the war. (He was working in war production around the Urals, being a 43-year-old engineer.) Now, a lifetime later, we're watching Ukraine under attack again, though, again fortunately, from far away, our family having left there on June 13, 1975.

"History doesn't repeat itself, but it rhymes."