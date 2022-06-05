Max Korzh, said to be one of the most prominent Belarusian musicians, just put out this anti-war song (Russian lyrics here), titled "His Home" (or, if you prefer, "His Own Home"); between YouTube and Instagram, I counted about 4M views in just the last couple of days since it was released. I thought the song was especially noteworthy given that Korzh apparently still lives in Belarus, and has extensive plans to continue performing in Russia (though who knows whether that will still happen). And I also appreciated the theme that I have also seen in some other such songs—the pain of senseless waste, of former peace and affection pointlessly and likely irretrievably squandered.

Here is my translation (thanks to my mother Anne for help with some of the words), though I have taken some liberties with it, and may well have erred in various details:

We probably didn't understand what we had when all was good

We blindly hoped that someone higher up is taking care of it all

From childhood we were raised to be noble, and that the world is saved only by good

The naïve dreamers with backpacks lived and made plans

"We don't want what belongs to others," they shouted in their incomparable speeches

Pissed in people's ears about the friendship of peoples, but they already had a machinegun ready for each of us

In short, there are few options here, sign for your country at the bottom of the enlistment papers

And right from the start, if you believe in God, well—welcome to hell. [Refrain:]

Hey brother, so long, where will we end up, who knows?

The war is on, and it has its law,

They shoot—you shoot, everyone lies, but know:

He is right who is defending his home.

Spring weeps, Ukraine burns.

The world hasn't changed, this is the way it is.

Hey brother, so long, where will we end up, who knows?

But he is right who is defending his home.