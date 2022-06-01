"BBC 'Altered Gender in Trans Rape Claim'"

From The Times (London) [Jake Kanter]:

The BBC changed the testimony of a rape victim after a debate over the pronouns of her transgender attacker, The Times has learnt.

The woman referred to her alleged rapist as "him" but insiders said that her words were changed to avoid "misgendering" the abuser in an article on the corporation's website….

The victim's quote was published last year in an online BBC News article about lesbians being coerced into sex with transgender women….

An anonymous participant told researchers: "I was too young to argue and had been brainwashed by queer theory so he was a 'woman' even if every fibre of my being was screaming throughout, so I agreed to go home with him. He used physical force when I changed my mind upon seeing his penis and raped me."

The BBC article replaced every reference to "he" or "him" with "they" or "them"….

"They were originally all male references but the woke bros at the news website wanted to make them female because of misgendering," said a person with knowledge of the matter. "It's quite shocking. I can't think of any other situation where we would change the words of an alleged rape victim." …