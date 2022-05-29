Appellate Court Upholds Trial Court's Rejection of "[Independent] Custody Investigator" Opinion

From A.W. v. I.C., decided Friday by the California Court of Appeal (in an opinion by Presiding Justice Frances Rothschild, joined by Justices Victoria Gerrard Chaney and Helen Bendix):

Father appeals the family court's order granting Mother's request that M.W. [their now-six-year-old child] move with her to Washington, D.C. Father argues the court reversibly erred when, in granting this request, the court "ignored" the opinion testimony of a custody investigator that Mother was relocating to Washington, D.C. as a means of keeping M.W. away from Father. But the trial court was entitled to deem the investigator's testimony not credible, and substantial evidence supports the court's finding that Mother's move was not in bad faith….

There's a lot in the facts, as usual for child custody opinions, but the unusual feature was the trial court's rejection of the "independent evaluator's" opinion (which the Court of Appeal then upheld):

The court also heard testimony from Linda Hayes, a licensed marriage and family therapist and licensed clinical social worker, whom the parties had stipulated would "conduct a private, solutions-focused evaluation, akin to a two-day private Parenting Plan Assessment." Specifically, the parties agreed Hayes would evaluate "whether joint physical custody would be appropriate if the parties live in the same geographic area and if they do not, who should be awarded primary physical custody and what type of parenting plan would be in the best interest of the child." … Hayes recommended M.W. remain in Los Angeles with Father. Hayes opined Mother had put her own need to reside in Washington, D.C., over M.W.'s need "to love and experience both parents on a frequent and continuous basis." Hayes viewed Mother's decision to move to Washington, D.C., as narcissistic and not guided by M.W.'s best interests…. Hayes repeatedly testified that Mother's move to Washington, D.C., was "premeditated," and that her desire to take M.W. was an effort "for [Father] not to have access to the minor child." She based this conclusion in part on statements by Mother's friend, … who told Hayes that Mother had been planning for "multiple months, maybe six months" to leave California … [and] that Mother and Mother's family "had been planning for many months about how Mother would take [M.W.] away from the father." Hayes was also skeptical of Mother's explanation that her move was motivated by difficulty finding work in Mother's field in the Los Angeles area. Hayes based this skepticism in part on a call with the executive director of the UCLA department of public policy, who Hayes testified had indicated that the vast majority of graduates with Mother's degree were employed. Hayes expressed concerns about Mother's veracity and forthrightness in other respects as well. She believed Mother had not been forthcoming with information that would allow Hayes to verify certain claims Mother had made about her new job. Hayes believed that Mother was trying to prevent Hayes from speaking to Mother's supervisor because the call would contradict Mother's previous statements. Hayes expressed no such concerns about Father's veracity or forthrightness. To the contrary, she appeared to accept Father's explanation that his 2003 kidnapping conviction based on allegations of domestic violence in a previous relationship was a misunderstanding, not the result of criminal conduct. Specifically, Hayes found "credible" Father's explanation that he "was unfairly incarcerated based on the lies of the victim and because of the racist justice system," citing as the reason for this belief Father's explanation of the incident and Hayes's phone interview with "the sheriff who got to know [Father] during [his time in] the prison, and … said Father does not fit the profile at all of somebody who would … perpetrate domestic violence." {By contrast, Hayes concluded that Mother's filing a request for a restraining order against Father was "strategic" because it was based on alleged conduct in Connecticut, and Mother did not file the request until Father brought M.W. back to California.}

The trial court rejected Hayes' views: