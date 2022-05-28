A brief response to David Kopel

I realize the old days of extended debates among Volokh bloggers have long passed. Still, I can't help but chime in to say that David's recent post leaves me speechless. Dave and I agree that the NRA has every right to meet, and that protesters have every right to protest. But I read Dave as also saying that criticizing the NRA for its positions and influence in gun control debates is somehow equal to the belief that it's okay to murder groups of people for their religious beliefs. If that's what Dave is saying, that claim strikes me as so completely preposterous and outrageous that there's some benefit in saying so publicly.