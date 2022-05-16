Grandmother of Dead Child May Post Child Protection Services Documents That Are Confidential Under State Law,

From Schrader v. Sunday, decided today by Judge Jennifer P. Wilson (M.D. Pa.):

This is an action seeking injunctive relief filed by Plaintiff Victoria Schrader … against David W. Sunday, Jr., the District Attorney of York County … and Josh Shapiro, the Attorney General of Pennsylvania …. According to the complaint, on December 20, 2018, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania charged Tyree M. Bowie … with the murder of Dante Mullinix … a two-year old child. {The criminal case against Bowie remains pending ….} Schrader is Dante's grandmother, who believes that the York County Office of Children and Youth Services … "failed to protect Dante and prevent his death." Similarly, Sarah Mercado …, Dante's aunt and Schrader's daughter, believes that York County CYS failed Dante and that Bowie is innocent of Dante's murder. {Mercado has two cases pending with the court seeking relief similar to that requested in the instant case ….} To advocate for these beliefs, Mercado maintains a Facebook group entitled "Justice for Dante" on which she posts her belief that Bowie is innocent, and that York County CYS was the party responsible for failing Dante, rather than Bowie. During the course of discovery in his criminal case, Bowie received various documents concerning investigations into Dante's death, including documents from CYS. Before Dante's death, Mercado made a report to CYS expressing concern for Dante's wellbeing. Mercado's report, and the documents associated with the investigation stemming therefrom, were part of the documents available to Bowie in his ongoing criminal case. After Bowie received these documents, he sent them to Mercado, who posted them to the Justice for Dante Facebook page as additional evidence of CYS's alleged failings surrounding Dante's death.

Following publication of these documents to Mercado's Facebook page, "Sunday charged Mercado with a second-degree misdemeanor under Pennsylvania's Child Protective Services Law." As a result, Schrader alleges that while she desires to republish and distribute the CYS documents already published by Mercado on Facebook, she fears the institution of criminal proceedings if she does so in light of Sunday's prosecution of Mercado…. The CPSL … provides for the confidentiality of any information in the Statewide database, and that only certain enumerated individuals and entities are entitled to access this information…. The statute creates criminal penalties for non-compliance with confidentiality requirements. Specifically, section 6349 states: A person who willfully releases or permits the release of any information contained in the Statewide database or the county agency records required by this chapter to persons or agencies not permitted by this chapter to receive that information commits a misdemeanor of the second degree. Law enforcement officials shall insure the confidentiality and security of information under this chapter. A person, including a law enforcement official, who violates the provisions of this subsection shall, in addition to other civil or criminal penalties provided by law, be denied access to the information provided under this chapter….

The court concluded that Schrader was likely to prevail on her First Amendment claim, and was thus entitled to a preliminary injunction barring defendants from enforcing the law against her. The law was content-based, because it "facially distinguishes favored speech from unfavored speech based on whether the speech falls within the enumerated list of documents contained within the statewide database," and thus "restricts speech based on a particular subject matter: information contained within the statewide database," and therefore had to be judged under strict scrutiny: