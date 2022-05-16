CUNY Law Graduation Speaker is Recently-Named "Antisemite of the Year"

I accidentally posted a link a few minutes ago that I meant to post elsewhere, but you can find the basic story here.

The student in question is best-known for pulling out a lighter, lighting it, and then threatening to set someone's Israel Defense Forces shirt on fire--while he was wearing it. CUNY Law School responded with a statement denouncing antisemitism and then, remarkably, "CUNY Law dean Mary Lu Bilek withdrew the condemnation and issued a statement apologizing and stating that Kiswami 'exercised her First Amendment right to express her opinion.'" Please note, that, while that is the incident she is best-known for, it's hardly the only "highlight" of her activist career.