Ninth Circuit Upholds Dismissal of Arizona State's Trademark Lawsuit Over ASU_Covid.Parties Instagram Account

The case, handed down this morning, is Arizona Bd. of Regents v. Doe, decided by Judges Consuelo Callahan and Lawrence VanDyke and District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers (N.D. Cal.). (For more on the facts, see this post.)

Congratulations to my UCLA First Amendment Clinic student Max Hyams, who argued the case before the Ninth Circuit as amicus in support of the decision below, and students Daniel McDonald Meteer and Eimile Nolan, who also worked on the brief. And thanks to Profs. Mark Lemley, Mark McKenna, and Rebecca Tushnet, who filed an amicus brief in support of our position; to Profs. David Babbe and Justin Bernstein, as well as Mark McKenna and Rebecca Tushnet, who helped with moot courts for Max Hyams; and, as always, to Scott & Cyan Banister, for their generous support of the Clinic.

From the Ninth Circuit opinion:

[1.] The district court did not err by dismissing ABR's complaint sua sponte without leave to amend and without providing notice because amendment would have been futile. See Wong v. Bell (9th Cir. 1981). With respect to all of ABR's claims, amendment would have been futile given the implausibility of the allegations and of a finding of likelihood of confusion. Of Doe's eighteen posts included on the Instagram page, only one post included the use of ABR's mark and trade dress. That one post contained profanity and a reasonable consumer would not think that a university would use such language when addressing the public. Reviewing the posts in their totality does not change the result, but rather reaffirms it. Additionally, amendment would have also been futile given the non-commercial nature of Doe's activities. The Lanham Act was enacted to be applied in the commercial context, thus "infringement claims are subject to a commercial use requirement." Bosley Med. Inst., Inc. v. Kremer (9th Cir. 2005). Here, the record does not support the conclusion that Doe used ABR's marks for the sale of goods or services. Rather, the record shows that Doe used the marks to criticize and mock ABR and ABR's policies and administration.