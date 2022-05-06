Justice Alito Sends Recorded Video Message To Fifth Circuit Judicial Conference

Justice Alito, the Circuit Justice of the Fifth Circuit, was slated to speak at the Fifth Circuit's Annual Conference. Alas, that presentation was cancelled. Justice Alito recorded a video of brief remarks, which were played for the ballroom audience.

Justice Alito said that he was very much looking forward to visiting the conference, but he could not. Here was my best effort to transcribe what he said:

Unfortunately personal attendance became impractical, and I apologize for everyone for the change in plans.

I pray that Justice Alito and his colleagues stay safe.

For those curious, the Fifth Circuit is holding its conference in Nashville because, apparently, there are no facilities large enough in Mississippi to host this confab.