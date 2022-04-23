The City of Mary: A New Song About the Defense of Mariupol'

The city of Mariupol', which has apparently been almost entirely destroyed by the Russians, but in which the battle seems to still be raging, is on the Azov Sea; "Mariupol'" means "City of Mary." (According to Wikipedia, for some the city was named after a Greek settlement in Crimea, which was named after the Virgin Mary; for others, it was named after the Russian Empress Maria Feodorovna, but of course she in turn was named after the Virgin Mary.)

I just came across this new song (released yesterday, I think, but with over 500K YouTube views) about the defense of the city, by the Ukrainian band Okean Elzy; I liked it a lot, and thought both the words and the music had a very effective tone of defiance and resolution:

Here is my very rough translation of the lyrics (I used Google Translate to translate the Ukrainian into Russian—in my experience, that particular sort of translation is generally quite reliable—and then hand-translated the Russian to English; please let me know if I have erred):

The Sun rose over the Azov Sea

The wind blows over the dunes

It's cold, but the sand smells of Spring

My eyes have already gotten used to fatigue

There are too many reasons

I dream of how it will once again be good for you and me