Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court Semifinalists
25 Teams of HS Students presented oral argument in NYS Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen
The topic for the 10th Annual Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court competition is NYS Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. This past weekend, twenty-five teams of high school students presented oral arguments in the semifinal round. The teams were superb. Truly, these high school students could compete in any law school moot court competition. The Round of 8 will be held in two weeks.
Semifinal Match #1
Semifinal Match #2
Team #8715 v. Team #8977
Semifinal Match #3
Team #8853 v. Team #8870
Semifinal Match #4
Team #8748 v. Team #8889
Semifinal Match #5
Semifinal Match #6
Semifinal Match #7
Semifinal Match #8
Semifinal Match #9
Semifinal Match #10
Semifinal Match #11
Semifinal Match #12
Semifinal Match #13