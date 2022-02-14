Good Government Plan: Urge People to Get Revenge on Their Ex-Lovers

Not unconstitutional, to be sure, or illegal; and indeed genuinely bad guys (ones who sell guns to violent felons, for instance) are likely sometimes caught because someone is trying to get their revenge. Still, turning it into an overt advertising campaign, on Valentine's Day yet, is not exactly a way to promote the better angels of our nature, it seems to me.

Valentine's Day can still be fun even if you broke up. Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity? Let us know, and we will make sure it's a Valentine's Day to remember! Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or email ATFTips@atf.gov. pic.twitter.com/OdDIPdIzkr — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) February 14, 2022

Thanks to Robert Shibley (FIRE) at InstaPundit for the pointer.