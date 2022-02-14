The Volokh Conspiracy

Good Government Plan: Urge People to Get Revenge on Their Ex-Lovers

Not unconstitutional, to be sure, or illegal; and indeed genuinely bad guys (ones who sell guns to violent felons, for instance) are likely sometimes caught because someone is trying to get their revenge. Still, turning it into an overt advertising campaign, on Valentine's Day yet, is not exactly a way to promote the better angels of our nature, it seems to me.

Thanks to Robert Shibley (FIRE) at InstaPundit for the pointer.

 