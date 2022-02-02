Academic Freedom and Debate About Race-Based Appointments, Hiring, Admissions, Etc.

There's a hot debate in the country about expressly race-based and race-influenced decisionmaking in judicial appointments, hiring, university admissions, and the like (see, e.g., here and here). The function of academic freedom is generally to help promote free debate by letting faculty and students discuss various subjects without fear of (among other things) losing their jobs.

Academic freedom principles often come up in concrete disputes about what someone has said. But their purpose, of course, is to make people feel free to say things in the future. So with an eye to that, let me pose a question to people who think Georgetown can rightly fire or otherwise discipline Ilya Shapiro, consistently with its stated academic freedom principles, for his tweet about race-based appointments—or who are considering the possibility that Georgetown can rightly do that:

What criticisms of such race-based decisionmaking do you think academic freedom still protects, so that people at Georgetown would feel free to make such criticisms?

Please choose one, and post your answers and explanations in the comments or Tweet them: