"Alexa Tells 10-Year-Old Girl to Touch Live Plug with Penny"
Alexa apparently found the recommendation on the Web.
BBC News reports:
The suggestion came after the girl asked Alexa for a "challenge to do".
"Plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs," the smart speaker said.
Amazon said it fixed the error as soon as the company became aware of it.
Thanks to Prof. Glenn Reynolds (InstaPundit) for the pointer, and to one of his commenters, _Jim, for the counterchallenge: "Alexa, let's do some bitcoin mining using half of Amazon's western server complex."