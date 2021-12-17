Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice.

In 2019, in a fit of pique, DHS agent Ray Lamb pointed a loaded gun at the head of our client, Kevin Byrd, and pulled the trigger. The gun jammed. Then Agent Lamb used his badge to get police to detain Byrd, though he had committed no crime. But when Byrd sued, the Fifth Circuit said there is no cause of action under the Constitution that victims of law enforcement misconduct can bring against federal officials. Now IJ is asking the Supreme Court to review the case. And, notably, so is Agent Lamb, who, like IJ, wants the Court to resolve a circuit split on this question: Do federal officials have absolute immunity against constitutional claims? Click here to read our reply brief.