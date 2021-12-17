The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Number of People Moving To and From California
"At the end of September 2021, entrances to California were 38% lower than at the end of March 2020. Exits, following a dip early in the pandemic, have rebounded and are now 12% higher than pre-COVID levels—on pace with pre-pandemic trends."
Data from a California Policy Lab analysis; the light blue are people leaving, the dark blue are people arriving. (This tracks domestic migration only.)