Gen. Michael Flynn's Brother v. CNN Lawsuit Over Allegations of Being a "QAnon Follower"

I blogged about the Magistrate Judge's decision, which would have thrown out the entire case on the grounds that the allegations were substantially true; today's decision (Flynn v. CNN) by District Judge Gregory H. Woods (S.D.N.Y.), however, takes a different approach:

On February 3, 2021, Defendant Cable News Network ("CNN") aired a report entitled "CNN Goes Inside A Gathering of QAnon Followers." The report included a brief clip of Lieutenant General Michael Flynn proclaiming, "where we go one, we go all." Plaintiffs John P. ("Jack") and Leslie A. Flynn (collectively, "the Flynns") are shown in the clip standing next to General Flynn, who is Jack's brother. The Flynns brought claims of defamation and false light against CNN, alleging that they are not followers of QAnon. CNN moved to dismiss the Flynns' claims, arguing that the Flynns' Twitter activity establishes that they were QAnon followers.

On October 22, 2021, Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave issued a Report and Recommendation (the "R&R") granting CNN's motion to dismiss the Flynns' claims with prejudice. The Court adopts the R&R in part and rejects it in part. Because the Flynns have not plausibly pleaded special damages or that CNN's statements were defamatory per se, the Flynns' defamation claim is dismissed. However, the Flynns sufficiently allege a false light claim. For those, and the other reasons set forth below, CNN's motion to dismiss is GRANTED in part and DENIED in part….

The Flynns object to Judge Cave's conclusion that the Flynns' tweets establish that they were QAnon followers. Whether the Flynns were QAnon followers, and in particular, whether the Flynns were "followers" as that word is understood in the context of CNN's publication, is a highly fact-intensive inquiry. Here, the Flynns specifically allege that they are not QAnon followers and allege that Jack's tweets show that he "embraced the Constitution and equal justice under the law … not the dangerous, extremist, racist, anti-Semitic and violent beliefs espoused by QAnon" and that he has "denied basic tenets of the QAnon movement."

At the motion to dismiss stage, the Court cannot discredit these factual allegations and must draw all reasonable inferences in the Flynns' favor. Further, although "[t]he truth of factual allegations that are contradicted by documents properly considered on a motion to dismiss need not be accepted," the Flynns' tweets do not conclusively contradict their factual allegations. Even though the tweets express support for QAnon and are therefore evidence that the Flynns were QAnon followers, the Court cannot weigh evidence in deciding a motion to dismiss. Instead, the Court's task is to assess the legal feasibility of the complaint.

Because the Court accepts the Flynns' allegation that they are not QAnon followers as true, the Flynns have plausibly alleged that CNN's statement was false. Consequently, the Flynns have also plausibly alleged that CNN's statement was defamatory…. "[F]alsely implying a connection to a violent extremist group can be defamatory." …

[But t]o adequately plead their defamation claim [under Rhode Island law], the Flynns must either plead special damages, or plead that CNN's statements are actionable as defamation per se. "[D]efamation per se is distinguished from defamation because in the former, 'a plaintiff can establish liability without a showing of special or pecuniary damages because those damages are presumed.'" "This presumption rests on the fact that in a defamation per se situation, the statements are so egregious and reputation shattering that there can be no question that the defamed party's reputation suffered as a result."