Bogus Subpoena Seeking Twitter Records

Megan Gray, a lawyer whom I know very well and trust a great deal, passes along this purported Delaware Attorney General's Office subpoena that Twitter received (with suitable redactions). It turns out that the subpoena was both unsigned and, apparently, bogus; the AG's office didn't authorize its issuance (though, even without the signature, the subpoena purports to be coming from the Delaware AG's office and refers to a supposed AG's investigation).

Not surprising to see that, especially given the nearly 100 forgeries of court orders that I've seen, but still worth noting. Remember, just because something says that it's a court order or a subpoena (or a contract or anything else) doesn't mean that it is one.