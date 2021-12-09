Religious Freedom Doesn't Bar Discovery in Libel Case By High-Level N.H. Catholic Priest Against Dissenting Group

From De Laire v. Voris, decided today by Joseph A. DiClerico, Jr. (D.N.H.):

[D]e Laire alleges that the defendants published defamatory articles and a video about him because of a doctrinal dispute between a religious group in New Hampshire and officials of the Catholic Church. The defendants served the Diocese of Manchester, which is not a party in the case, with a subpoena …. As the Judicial Vicar and the Vicar for Canonical Affairs for the Diocese of Manchester, de Laire serves with the Bishop of the Diocese of Manchester in a judicial body, the Tribunal, for the Diocese of Manchester. As part of his official duties, de Laire has had interactions since 2016 with a religious group in New Hampshire known as the Slaves of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, incorporated as the Saint Benedict Center, Inc. He eventually placed sanctions on the group because of a doctrinal dispute with the Catholic Church….

The defamatory allegations, as described (and denied) in the Complaint, were generally that:

Father de Laire is "said by current work colleagues to be emotionally unstable in his role as chief canonical judge of the diocese and counselor to his bishop." … "[D]e Laire is said to be desperate to repair his image and save his chances at being promoted as bishop or an official of the Roman Curia." … Father de Laire … conduct[s] his duties "with incompetence in canonical matters also apparently well-known and corroborated in the Roman Curia." … "[D]e Laire is nicknamed in those halls [of the Roman Curia] un incasinaro, 'a troublemaker,' owing to his notorious botching of canonical cases involving clergy and other matters." … "Church Militant has learned he is currently outsourcing work product that he as a canon lawyer is being paid well by the diocese to complete himself." … Father de Laire was "said by priests and laity who currently work with him in the diocese to be a vindictive and manipulative clericalist who pines to be named a bishop or an official of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith." … "[A]t least three complaints against de Laire have been filed with the Holy See … [t]ogether they allege corruption, abuse of office, grave violations of the law, and incompetence as a canonist." … "[A]dditional questions are raised … by his acquisitions … Church Militant has learned that de Laire now frequently resides at an estate located near Manchester that he … purchased, currently valued at $1.5 million." [The court allowed the suit to go forward as to this statement, concluding that "Taken in the context of Voris's article, the statements about de Laire's home could be interpreted to raise questions about how de Laire purchased the home, and those statements reasonably could be linked to the accusation of corruption." -EV] … [D]aily mass was no longer permitted for the Saint Benedict Center members[.] [The court dismissed the suit as to this statement, concluding it was true -EV] … [I]t was Father de Laire, individually, who had been responsible for "attacks" against the Saint Benedict Center shortly after his promotion to Judicial Vicar "about two years ago." …

At this point, the dispute is with regard to discovery, and here is what the court held: