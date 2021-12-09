No Qualified Immunity as to Alleged Deliberate Omission of Key Facts from Arrest Warrant

From Laviage v. Fite, decided last week by Judge Lynn Hughes (S.D. Tex.) (see also more perspective from the Houston Chronicle (Jay R. Jordan)):

Dennis Laviage is the president and chief executive officer of C&D Scrap Metal. It buys scrap metal then ships it to foreign countries. The Texas Occupation Code requires that C&D report to the Texas Department of Public Safety its sales of regulated metals. C&D is required to send identical reports to the City of Houston.

C&D uses a software called "Scrap Dragon" to transmit its purchase documentation to the City of Houston. In November 2015, C&D's reporting software occasionally failed to report purchases to the Department of Public Safety. This continued for months, and it came to the attention of Sergeant Jesse Fite in the Harris County Police Department's Metal Theft Unit. Laviage says he told Fite that he was having problems with the software, and he began manually reporting purchases to the Department as discrepancies were discovered.

After that, Laviage says that his interactions with Fite became tense and unprofessional. On January 4, 2016, he filed a complaint against Fite, which the police department reviewed and dismissed. Laviage says that this soured their already strained relationship.

Fite would compare C&D reports filed with the City of Houston to the Department's. He found 24 reports that were not filed with the Department on time.

On March 4, 2016, Laviage was arrested for knowing failure to furnish metal recycling entity reports to the Department. Fite did not arrest Laviage, but he had submitted an affidavit to support the arrest warrant. On August 23, 2018, Laviage was acquitted, and the trial court granted an order expunging the prosecution.