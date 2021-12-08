Armed Police Visit to Grandmother, Aimed at Getting Granddaughter to Stop Trying to File Rape Charges, May Be a First Amendment Violation

From Borkowski v. Baltimore County, decided yesterday by Judge Deborah K. Chasanow (D. Md.):

This case began as a putative class action revolving around the investigation and handling of sexual assault allegations by various Baltimore County and University of Maryland affiliated entities and individuals. After two motions to dismiss, the sole remaining claim is one for First Amendment retaliation brought by Plaintiff Anna Borkowski against the remaining Defendants.

Ms. Borkowski's claim centers on Defendants' response to her efforts in March 2018 to have her alleged rape charged and prosecuted. The alleged assault occurred over the night of October 19 and into the early morning hours of October 20, 2017. At the time, Ms. Borkowski was a 21-year-old student at Towson University. She and a friend met up for happy hour after classes. They continued to drink throughout the evening and met up later with three men Ms. Borkowski had previously been classmates with. After drinking and dancing together, they went to her friend's apartment. The men encouraged the women to continue drinking.

Ms. Borkowski remembers little of what happened next, and her friend has no memory of it. As of her January 2021 deposition, Ms. Borkowski has only one brief memory of recognizing that two of the men were having sex with her while the third man had sex with her friend, who appeared to be passed out. In that moment, Ms. Borkowski "felt like [she] was paralyzed" and feared that she would be physically harmed by the men's actions. Ms. Borkowski does not have any memory of the men either threatening her with force or using force against her. But both women were injured when they awoke the next day. Ms. Borkowski believes that her injuries were consistent with force being used to facilitate sex. Ms. Borkowski and her friend immediately went to the police station to report the incident. At that time, Ms. Borkowski also had a brief memory of sex with two men on the balcony.

The State's Attorney's Office declined to bring charges. Ms. Borkowski was upset by the decision and spoke with multiple individuals about it in November and December, including Assistant State's Attorney Dever, Investigator Fox, and Detective Burrows. Eventually, she decided she "wanted to give it another shot" by requesting that a District Court Commissioner charge her alleged assailants. (See id., at 129). The Commissioners are "today's equivalent of a magistrate[.]"They receive sworn applications for charges and determine whether there is probable cause to issue them. State's Attorneys may, however, terminate or dismiss a charge by entering a nolle prosequi.

In March 2020, Ms. Borkowski filed two applications with different Commissioners. She believed that charges would issue and hoped that a prosecution would ensue. Defendants, however, viewed Ms. Borkowski's attempts to apply for charges as futile, because they would move to dismiss any charges unless Ms. Borkowski had new evidence. There is no evidence, however, that Defendants told Ms. Borkowski this fact.

The first application was denied after the Commissioner consulted with Assistant State's Attorney Dever. After obtaining representation, Ms. Borkowski added more detail to her second application, including citing to Maryland's first-degree rape statute. Both applications alleged, however, that the assailants had sex with Ms. Borkowski "by force." On March 20, the second application was approved and charges were issued against all three alleged assailants for various offenses, including first-degree rape.

Assistant State's Attorney Dever described her reaction to the charges as follows: "I was very upset….I wanted to try and communicate somehow that she needed to stop going to the Commissioner's Office[.]"She consulted with State's Attorney Shellenberger and he instructed Ms. Dever to have detectives speak with Ms. Borkowski. They wanted an in-person meeting despite having Ms. Borkowski's contact information and knowing that she had an attorney. On Ms. Dever's instructions, Investigator Fox asked Detective Burrows "to go talk to Ms. Borkowski, and talk[ ] to her about no further charges….[In other words,] asking her not to go to another Commissioner or go to the Commissioner to seek charges again." Detective Burrows' notes may suggest she believed that she was to tell Ms. Borkowski that she needed to "stop going to comm[issioner]" and that, if she didn't, Ms. Borkowski faced a "civil lawsuit or worse[,] criminal charges[.]" …

On March 22, Detectives Burrows and Tomas obtained Ms. Borkowski's class schedule and went with an armed and uniformed county police officer to Ms. Borkowski's home in Baltimore City at a time she was not supposed to be in class. The officer had never before been asked to accompany or escort county detectives in Baltimore City, nor has he since. Ms. Borkowski's grandmother answered the door. The officer told her she was being recorded and Detective Burrows proceeded to ask her questions about Ms. Borkowski's whereabouts. The encounter lasted less than two-and-a-half minutes. The detectives stated that they wanted to speak with Ms. Borkowski about charges she had filed and did not elaborate further. Ms. Borkowski learned about the encounter from her grandmother later that day.

Detective Tomas then called Ms. Borkowski twice, exchanged voicemails with her, but did not speak with her directly. After speaking with Ms. Borkowski's lawyer, he and Detective Burrows informed the SAO Defendants that Ms. Borkowski would only speak to them with her attorney present. State's Attorney Shellenberger then decided "that was the end of it." Defendants concluded that "there was now a lawyer involved, and so [they] did not feel like [a] meeting had any purpose." At no time did Defendants explicitly deliver the message to Ms. Borkowski that she should stop filing charges. They successfully dismissed the charges over Ms. Borkowski's objections, however….

"As a general matter, public officials may not respond to constitutionally protected activity with conduct or speech that would chill or adversely affect this protected activity. That is so even if the act, when taken for different reasons, would have been proper." …

There is a genuine dispute of material fact about whether Defendants' actions, viewed together, conveyed a message that the SAO Defendants and the Detective Defendants would impose negative consequences on Ms. Borkowski if she continued to apply for charges. Both parties acknowledge Defendants did not explicitly tell Ms. Borkowski to stop filing applications or else face civil or criminal punishment. They instead dispute whether Defendants' actions implicitly conveyed that message, pointing primarily to: (1) the visit by Detectives Burrows and Tomas to the home Ms. Borkowski shared with her grandparents, and (2) the two phone calls made by Detective Tomas to Ms. Borkowski.