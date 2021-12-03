"As The Yale Law School World Turns": "The … Soap Opera Continues"

As I mentioned before, it's inside baseball, but it's about a tremendous important inside institution—and it's by David Lat, so it's as usual a great pleasure to read, which you can do for free here. A taste of the new stuff, though this item is about an Above The Law reaction to something at Yale rather that about Yale Law School's own actions:

There has been another (unjustified) uproar related to the Yale Federalist Society.

On November 5, the Yale Federalist Society hosted a murder-mystery event—as it has done every semester for the past three semesters, without incident. This year's event was called "Hell to the Chief: A Murder Mystery of Political Intrigue," and it involved the murder of a fictitious chief justice….