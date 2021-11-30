The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Journal of Free Speech Law Panel on Regulating Social Media Platforms Tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11 am Pacific
It's with Profs. Jack Balkin (Yale), Daphne Keller (Stanford), and Mark Lemley (Stanford), moderated by Jane Bambauer (Arizona).
UCLA's Institute for Technology, Law, and Policy and the University of Arizona's TechLaw Program are hosting a set of virtual public conversations between the Journal of Free Speech Law authors and executive editors. Tomorrow (Wednesday), we will discuss essays by Mark Lemley, Jack Balkin, and Daphne Keller about the unintended consequences and practical limitations of proposals to regulate social media platforms:
- Jack M. Balkin, How to Regulate (and Not Regulate) Social Media
- Daphne Keller, Amplification and Its Discontents: Why Regulating the Reach of Online Content Is Hard
- Mark A. Lemley, The Contradictions of Platform Regulation
Watch at this Zoom link, from 11 am Pacific to noon. You can also watch the previous conversations in the same symposium:
[1.] Chris Yoo, Ash Bhagwat, and me, moderated by Jane Bambauer:
[2.] Eric Goldman and Jess Miers, moderated by Ash Bhagwat.