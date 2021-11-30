Defining Antisemitism Down at Hunter College

The Jewish Week reports:

Is the social work school at Hunter College coddling antisemitism, or is it part of an institution that's deeply committed to protecting Jews from prejudice? That question has come to the fore after a pro-Israel organization filed a federal complaint alleging a "pervasively hostile campus climate for Jewish students" at the New York City school and its Silberman School of Social Work, in particular.

I have no personal knowledge of the situation at Hunter College, but this is not reassuring:

A student leader told The Jewish Week that while she doesn't feel targeted by overt antisemitism on campus, Jewish students often feel uncomfortable sharing their opinions on Israel for fear of drawing backlash, and that, at times, anti-Israel rhetoric does veer into antisemitism.