San Diego Schools Must Allow Religious Exemptions from COVID Vaccination So Long as They Allow Exemptions for Pregnant Students

From Doe v. San Diego Unified School Dist., decided on an emergency basis Sunday; the majority opinion is written by Judge Marsha Berzon and joined by Judge Mark Bennett:

Appellants' opposed emergency motion for an injunction pending appeal is granted in part. The injunction shall be in effect only while a "per se" deferral of vaccination is available to pregnant students under San Diego Unified School District's COVID-19 vaccination mandate. The injunction shall terminate upon removal of the "per se" deferral option for pregnant students. The panel is issuing this order today in an abundance of caution because the plaintiffs have represented, without contradiction from the defendants, that tomorrow, November 29, 2021, is the last date on which students sixteen and over must obtain their first vaccination dose to avoid restriction to independent study beginning in January 2022. Written dispositions explaining the panel members' conclusions will follow shortly.

Judge Sandra Ikuta concurred in part and dissented in part: