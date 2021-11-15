The Volokh Conspiracy
Journal of Free Speech Law Video Panel Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11 am Pacific / 2 pm Eastern
It's cosponsored by UCLA's Institute for Technology, Law, and Policy and the University of Arizona's TechLaw Program, and it will feature:
- Kyle Langvardt, Can the First Amendment Scale?
- Adam Candeub, Reading Section 230 as Written
- Adam Candeub & Eugene Volokh, Interpreting 47 U.S.C. § 230(c)(2)
- Jane Bambauer, moderator