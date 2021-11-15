The Volokh Conspiracy

Journal of Free Speech Law Video Panel Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11 am Pacific / 2 pm Eastern

It's cosponsored by UCLA's Institute for Technology, Law, and Policy and the University of Arizona's TechLaw Program, and it will feature:

Come and watch here (optional registration here).