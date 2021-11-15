A Call For Papers: The Reconstruction Amendments

On April 22, 2022, the Constitutional Law Institute at the University of Chicago will host a conference on The Reconstruction Amendments, and submissions are open for those who would like to submit a paper:

Call for Papers: A Conference on the Reconstruction Amendments

The Constitutional Law Institute at the University of Chicago Law School is hosting its inaugural conference on the Reconstruction Amendments. The conference will include speakers discussing and analyzing their work on the 13th, 14th, and 15th amendments, as well as various perspectives from the Reconstruction Era.

Event Date: Friday, April 22, 2022, 12:00-6:30 p.m. CST

Location: The University of Chicago Law School

1111 East 60th Street

Chicago, IL 60637

Deadline: Rolling decision, final deadline February 15, 2022

Keynote Speaker: Kurt Lash, E. Claiborne Robins Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of Richmond School of Law.

Paper Submission Process: Applicants may submit the title and abstract of a paper, or (even better) a partial or complete draft. Please email the submission to conlawinstitute@gmail.com. We will make decisions on a rolling basis, so early submissions are encouraged, and February 15 will be the final deadline. Drafts of the accepted papers will be due a month before the conference.

Questions? Please email Libby Seguin at eseguin@uchicago.edu