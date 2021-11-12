Court Rejects Negligence Lawsuit Against Armslist Over Murder Using Gun Bought in Armslist-Facilitated Transaction

From Judge William Griesbach's opinion Tuesday in Webber v. Armslist LLC (E.D. Wisc.):

Plaintiff Richard Webber, as special administrator for the estate of his daughter, Sara Schmidt, filed this diversity action against Defendants Armslist LLC and Jonathan Gibbon…. Armslist is an online marketplace for guns. Generally, only licensed firearm dealers, known as Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs), may sell firearms but only on the condition that various safeguards be taken, such as the completion of a background check on the purchaser and completion of a record of sale. However, "occasional" gun sales by private, non-FFL sellers may be transacted without those federal requirements. Armslist allegedly facilitates these occasional sales between private parties and those who would otherwise be disqualified from owning a firearm under federal or state law. Plaintiff alleges that Armslist "chose to design and build Armslist.com to allow, enable and assist illegal gun buyers and sellers to buy and sell guns" without investigation into whether purchasers were eligible to purchase a firearm. As a result of Armslist's design decisions and business practices, Plaintiff alleges, Schmidt's estranged husband, who was prohibited from owning a firearm …, was able to purchase a firearm from a private seller who listed a firearm for purchase on Armslist.com. Shortly thereafter, Schmidt's estranged husband used the firearm he purchased from the private seller to fatally shoot Schmidt after Schmidt had arrived at her mother's house to drop off her three children. Schmidt's estranged husband then committed suicide in the backyard of the house. Plaintiff alleges that, but for Armslist's failure to enact adequate safeguards, and but for Armslist's conscious decision to design Armslist.com in an irresponsible, unreasonable, and unlawful manner, Sara Schmidt's estranged husband would not have been able to purchase the firearm that he used to kill her.

The court rejected Armslist's 47 U.S.C. § 230(c)(1) defense:

While courts have grappled with interpreting § 230, the prevailing view among the Courts of Appeals is that § 230(c)(1) "provides broad immunity from liability for unlawful third-party content." Applying this broad interpretation, a divided Wisconsin Supreme Court held in Daniel v. Armslist, LLC, that § 230 of the CDA barred claims against Armslist for the death of a woman killed in a mass shooting in Brookfield, Wisconsin by a perpetrator who illegally purchased the gun he used from a private seller he found on Armslist's website. Of course, the Wisconsin Supreme Court's interpretation of federal law is not binding on this Court. While other circuits have granted blanket protection under § 230, the Seventh Circuit, whose decisions are binding on the Court, appears to have been less willing to do so. Indeed, the Seventh Circuit has said that § 230(c)(1) plays a limited role, noting that it merely "limits who may be called the publisher [or speaker] of information that appears online," and while that "might matter to liability for defamation, obscenity, or copyright infringement," that does not necessarily mean it will have a role to play in all cases…. The Seventh Circuit is not alone in its reservations against construing § 230 so broadly. In a statement agreeing with the Supreme Court's decision to deny a writ of certiorari for a Ninth Circuit case denying immunity under § 230 to an internet service provider alleged to have engaged in anti-competitive behavior, Justice Thomas highlighted the issue of "whether the text of this increasingly important statute aligns with the current state of immunity enjoyed by Internet platforms." Malwarebytes, Inc. v. Enigma Software Grp. USA, LLC (2020) (Statement by Thomas, J.). Justice Thomas observed that "courts have relied on policy and purpose arguments to grant sweeping protection to Internet platforms," arguably extending § 230 immunity "'far beyond anything that plausibly could have been intended by Congress.'" Justice Thomas questioned various expansions of § 230 immunity, but most pertinent to the case at hand, he specifically questioned the grant of immunity against claims, like this one, that rested on "alleged product design flaws—that is, the defendant's own misconduct." … Plaintiff seeks to hold Defendants liable for their "role in developing or co-developing [their] own content." Specifically, Plaintiff faults Defendants for failing to prohibit criminals from accessing or buying firearms through Armslist.com; actively encouraging, assisting, and facilitating illegal firearms transactions through their various design decisions; failing to require greater details from users, such as providing credit-card verified evidence of users' identities; failing to require that sellers certify under oath that they are legal purchasers; and failing to provide regularly updated information regarding applicable firearms laws to its users, among many other things. In essence, the complaint "focuses primarily on Armslist's own conduct in creating the high-risk gun market and its dangerous features," not on the post in question. This type of claim, then, does not seek to treat Defendants as the "publisher or speaker" of the post that led to Schmidt's killer obtaining a firearm; rather, it seeks to hold Defendants liable for their own misconduct in negligently and recklessly creating a service that facilitates the illegal sale of firearms. For these reasons, the Court concludes that § 230 does not immunize Defendants from liability in this case.

Nonetheless, the court concluded that Armslist was immune under Wisconsin law, among other things on the following grounds: