Forthcoming Revised Edition of my Book "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom"

I am pleased to announce that the revised edition of my book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom will be in print on December 1! It is already available for preordering on Amazon and the Oxford University Press website. If you purchase it at the Oxford UP site, you can use coupon code ALAUTCH4 to get a 30% discount. There will soon be a Kindle/e-book version of the revised edition, as well.

Why did the publisher and I decide to put out a revised edition only about 18 months after the first edition was published in May of last year? The biggest reason is that I ended up publishing a book on the value of freedom of movement just as the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and much of the world was trapped in lockdown. This tragic event raised issues that were not included in the first edition, but now clearly deserve attention: most notably claims that severe migration restrictions are needed to control the spread of Covid and other contagious diseases, and the implications of widespread remote work for foot voting.

The revised edition incorporates these two issues and more besides. Among other things, I also address the claim that too much immigration might generate a dangerous nativist backlash, which in turn could even threaten liberal democracy. This idea - which I really should have included in the original edition - is distinct from the argument that immigration threatens liberal institutions because immigrants themselves might turn out to be terrible voters who support illiberal politicians and parties. The latter issue was already extensively addressed in the original edition, and I have a added a few points in this one.

The new edition also includes a number of other smaller additions and improvements, such as consideration of the issue of extraterritorial taxation - a problem that caught my attention because Yale Law School Prof. Jack Balkin raised it in an interview with me. Its importance was further highlighted by the abortive case of New Hampshire v. Massachusetts, which I think might be a harbinger of things to come.

I hereby extend my pledge to donate 50% of all royalties generated by Free to Move to causes benefiting refugees. That commitment now applies to any that come my way from this revised edition. The first edition raised several thousand dollars for refugees, and I hope this one might help, as well.

Here is the publisher's description of the revised edition:

Ballot box voting is often considered the essence of political freedom. But it has two major shortcomings: individual voters have little chance of making a difference, and they face strong incentives to remain ignorant about the issues at stake. "Voting with your feet," however, avoids both these pitfalls and offers a wider range of choices. In Free to Move, Ilya Somin explains how broadening opportunities for foot voting can greatly enhance political liberty for millions of people around the world. People can vote with their feet through international migration, choosing where to live within a federal system, and by making decisions in the private sector. Somin addresses a variety of common objections to expanded migration rights, including claims that the "self-determination" of natives requires giving them the power to exclude migrants, and arguments that migration is likely to have harmful side effects, such as undermining political institutions, overburdening the welfare state, increasing crime and terrorism, and spreading undesirable cultural values. While these objections are usually directed at international migration, Somin shows how a consistent commitment to such theories would also justify severe restrictions on domestic freedom of movement. By making a systematic case for a more open world, Free to Move challenges conventional wisdom on both the left and the right. This revised and expanded edition addresses key new issues, including fears that migration could spread dangerous diseases, such as Covid-19, claims that immigration might generate a political backlash that threatens democracy, and the impact of remote work.

And here are excerpts from some of the reviews and endorsements of the first edition: