Panel Discussion on Qualified Immunity Next Week

Next week, the Harvard Law School's Federalist Society will host a discussion about qualified immunity, featuring two critics of the doctrine (me, and Joanna Schwartz) as well as two people who are closer to defenders, or at least skeptics of the critics (Scott Keller, and Judge Andrew Oldham). Judge Don Willett, author of several prominent opinions about qualified immunity, will moderate.

The event will be on Tuesday, 11/16, at 12:45 pm ET, and you can register here: https://harvard.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bLLNWz0rTOC5lO3ndGSYTQ.

And if you want to do the reading beforehand: