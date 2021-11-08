Political Candidate Can't Sue Critics Pseudonymously, Under Seal, with Gag Order

From Russe v. Harman, decided Oct. 29 by Judge W. Carleton Metcalf (W.D.N.C.) (to see Russe's argument, see here):

[1.] Plaintiff [Rupa Vickers Russe] alleges that in July 2020 she "gained the Madison County Democratic Party nomination for, and ran for public office" seeking a seat on the Madison County Board of Commissioners. [Russe got 17% of the vote. -EV] She further alleges that in October and November 2020, she became aware that Defendant Cindie Harman … had published false statements about Plaintiff on Defendant's public website…. Plaintiff asserts claims for libel …, unfair and deceptive trade practices, and intentional infliction of emotional distress….

[2.] Plaintiff requests that the court "issue a protective order to completely seal this lawsuit, issue a protective Gag Order for all participants and Attorneys in this matter, and for this case to proceed under anonymity … until after a final decision has been rendered by this court."

In support of this request, Plaintiff states that Defendant has a history of engaging in extreme and outrageous conduct and that Defendant has engaged in numerous improper acts and made numerous improper and false statements about Plaintiff. Plaintiff states that while she "is not concerned with criticism or annoyance, she is exclusively concerned with the injury she, her business, or clients may suffer if [her] motion is denied."

She further contends that this case constitutes "a unique sensitive private dispute about which the public will gain no benefit in being able to participate while the adjudication of this matter takes place, but [that] great harm to Plaintiff, her business and her innocent non-party clients could occur if the adjudication occurs under the unnecessary public spectacle that Defendant is likely to bring to this proceeding."

Plaintiff further states that she "reasonably fears she will experience violence, harassment, humiliation or threats by Defendant or by one of the Defendant's supporters…." …

[3.] "[T]here is a presumption under applicable common law and the First Amendment that materials filed in this Court will be filed unsealed." The Motion to Seal discusses Plaintiff's interest in protecting her safety and reputation. However, the public's interest in this litigation is also significant, given that Plaintiff's claims concern statements allegedly made by Defendant about Plaintiff and in opposition to Plaintiff's political candidacy.

Further, Plaintiff's request for sealing is not narrowly tailored but instead seeks the sealing of the entire case. That is, Plaintiff is asking for this litigation to be conducted entirely in secret, with no information being available to the public. The undersigned does not find that sealing on such a sweeping scale is warranted….

[4.] "Even among First Amendment claims, gag orders warrant a most rigorous form of review because they rest at the intersection of two disfavored forms of expressive limitations: prior restraints and content-based restrictions." …

Here, Plaintiff proposes that the following "gag order" be entered: