All Americans Should Be Free to Express Their Opinions About Generals

whether by mail, by phone, or by social media—and whether about the generals' gender identities or religious beliefs or political beliefs or anything else.

|

The Indianapolis Star (Rashika Jaipuriar and Kaitlin Lange) reports that Twitter has removed Rep. Jim Banks' tweet about "Dr. Rachel Levine, the nation's first openly transgender four-star officer":

The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man.

Twitter policy forbids "targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals."

I for one do not welcome our new social media overlords. It seems to me that all civilian officials, and all citizens, have to be free to express their views about generals (and others). That is true even if the views express an ideology about gender identity that, though shared by tens of millions of Americans, is contrary to the views of the executives running Twitter or Facebook.

Of course, I appreciate that Twitter and Facebook are privately owned, and that no-one is being threated with jail or liability or loss of professional license here (though see the other situations described here, here, here, and here). But I think the Court was right in Packingham v. N.C., where it wrote:

A fundamental principle of the First Amendment is that all persons have access to places where they can speak and listen, and then, after reflection, speak and listen once more. The Court has sought to protect the right to speak in this spatial context. A basic rule, for example, is that a street or a park is a quintessential forum for the exercise of First Amendment rights. Even in the modern era, these places are still essential venues for public gatherings to celebrate some views, to protest others, or simply to learn and inquire.

While in the past there may have been difficulty in identifying the most important places (in a spatial sense) for the exchange of views, today the answer is clear. It is cyberspace—the "vast democratic forums of the Internet" in general, and social media in particular.

Indeed, in our hotly competitive political environment, denying particular viewpoints and speakers to social media platforms would indeed sharply distort "the exchange of views," and the electoral results that stem from those exchanges of views, even if other avenues for speech remain available. And Justice Holmes was likewise right when he wrote in 1921 (in dissent then, but the Court soon adopted this as its own view), arguing against Post Office censorship rules:

The United States may give up the Post Office when it sees fit, but while it carries it on the use of the mails is almost as much a part of free speech as the right to use our tongues, and it would take very strong language to convince me that Congress ever intended to give such a practically despotic power to any one man.

Again, the analogy is not perfect (that's why it's an analogy). The post office in 1921 was likely more indispensable as a tool for communication than social media are today. And the post office is government-owned, so that implicates the First Amendment.

But the point, I think, remains sound today:

We would rightly be upset by either the government or private phone companies dictating what can or can't be said on phone lines. That's true even when there's no privacy concern, for instance when a phone line is being used to publicly promote some cause, or to conduct a get-out-of-the-vote drive. And it's true both for landline companies and for the famously competitive cell phone companies.

We would rightly be upset by either the government or Google dictating what can and can't be said via Gmail. To quote one decision with regard to platforms' common-law immunity against libel liability for e-mail, "[An online service's] role in transmitting e-mail is akin to that of a telephone company, which one neither wants nor expects to superintend the content of its subscribers' conversations."

We should also be upset by such suppression when phones or e-mail are being used to communicate to the public, albeit through the aggregate of one-to-one communications. Justice Holmes, after all, was talking about mailing of a newspaper to a large set of subscribers (indeed, mailing that took advantage of the government-discounted second-class postage rate). Phone lines are, as I noted, often used for mass public communication campaigns. E-mail is used not just to send things to one friend or business associate, but to large sets of subscribers.

I think we should likewise be upset by Big Tech companies imposing such control over social media platforms, like Twitter or Facebook (or indirectly imposing such control by the attempted deplatforming of Parler unless it implemented similar controls). Whether it would be constitutional to treat Twitter, at least as to some of its functions, as a common carrier like a phone company—and thus forbidden from discriminating based on disagreement with the factual or moral assertions that users are making—is a complicated question (which I discuss in detail in this article). Whether it would be good policy to impose such regulations, given all the costs of regulation, is more complicated still.

But while I'm not positive about the solution, it seems to me there is a serious problem here. When Americans can't use some of the most prominent publicly available means of communication to express their views about four-star generals—whether based on the generals' politics or actions or gender identity or religion or anything else—something is badly wrong.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any educational institution.

  1. I agree with Prof. Volokh’s first statement.

    I disagree that these platforms are private. They are public utility services. As Rep. Jordan’s electricity or water could not be cut off for opinion, so should these services be compelled to stop all reviews of content.

    If they fail to comply, the Trump administration of 2025 should seize them in civil forfeiture, for their billions of federal crimes, and auction them off, like the Ferrari of a drug dealer. To deter.

  2. You can express your opinions about transgender people without misgendering or deadnaming them. And if you don’t like Twitter’s rules, I hear an exciting new social media platform has just entered the market. (Although I hear their T&Cs forbid criticising *them*, so from a free speech POV that’s also not great.)

    1. Brett Bellmore

      “You can express your opinions about transgender people without misgendering or deadnaming them.”

      You can’t be foolish enough to think that. In fact, if your opinion of ‘transgender’ people is that they haven’t actually changed their gender, it’s impossible to express it without ‘misgendering’ them, which is to say, accurately identifying their gender.

      Twitter’s policy is to literally forbid speaking the truth, in this case.

  3. Jon Shields

    Would this concern extend to homophobic, anti-semetic, or racist tweets?

  4. When I read the headline I thought it was going to be about the service member who was reprimanded for criticizing the Biden Afghanistan exit. Does this opinion apply there as well?

    1. Estovir

      But of course. Likewise if you wish to spout x, y and z about your employer, your spouse, your mistress/mister/they-ster, you get the awesome opportunity to enjoy the x, y and z consequences from your boss, your spouse, your secret affair being terminated and published far and wide. Thats pretty nifty

      1. But isnt it different when its government retaliation?

  5. Jimmy the Dane

    These are the same people that are now writing articles about how vulgar the left has become when questioning Biden and how “dangerous” this is apparently for our Republic. The lack of any self-awareness here from the people who would, as a matter of writing routine non-op ed copy would call Trump a nazi without factual support….

  6. Bob from Ohio

    Phony woman, phony admiral.

    Dude is just an Assistant Secretary in a civilian department, dozens [maybe hundreds] of Assistant Secretaries in our bloated government. The purported rank and uniform are an insult to actual military members.

  7. ReaderY

    Agree.

  8. Lee Moore

    The solution does not lie in regulation. Aside from 1A issues, you need 60 Senators to vote Yes, and you’re never going to get that many, especially with campaign contributions being so useful.

    The solution, as with Al Capone, is taxation. Not only does the hurdle fall to 50 Senators, but there is much less to worry about on the constitutional front.

    A combination of :

    (a) a higher rate income tax on corporate income, on profits over say $1 billion pa and
    (b) a sales tax of say 25% of advertising and related revenue (with a minimum revenue threshold before you have to pay) and
    (c) anti-avoidance rules punishing attempts to escape the taxes by slicing yourself up into smaller units

    would probably do the trick. Not in the sense of actually influencing the Tech Lords themselves – they are much too rich too care – but in the sense of granting new entrants a competitve advantage over the existing big guys.

    Woud also finance a juicy tax cut for plumbers, electricians, truck drivers and other practically useful people.

  9. Jon S

    Why should Twitter be forced to host opinions it finds hateful? Doesn’t it also have rights? Rep. Banks can do what you are doing – start a blog. He can post on Gab and the other private alternatives to Twitter. He can do a million other things to post and publicize his hateful views about other governmental actors: use his government email or a private email account to email out his views to his constituents. He can go jump on Fox News I am sure. Indeed, Twitter removing the post is giving him plenty of free media – a lot more than he’d get if it weren’t removed. That’s all part of the Free Speech system. Forcing private companies to host views they find abhorrent is not part of that system. Sorry

