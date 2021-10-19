The Volokh Conspiracy

Prosecutorial Discretion For The FAA Mask Mandate

Different flight crews enforce the federal airline mask mandate in very different ways.

|

Since August, I have been flying on a semi-regular basis. (Indeed, this week I will visit seven airports in four days). I've found that different flight crews enforce the FAA mask mandate in very different ways.

Recently, I flew from Houston to New York. The purser (lead flight attendant) took enforcement to the extreme. (As a general rule, when a flight attendant self-identifies as the "purser," he or she has a bit of a power trip). At the start of the flight, he announced that he was required to issue fines to mask-mandate violators. He went up and down every row and instructed people to wear their masks. There was a child, maybe four or five years old, whose cloth mask kept falling below his nose. The purser gave the kid's parents a new mask that would not fall down. (They all fall down for kids). During the meal service in business class, the purser insisted that we put on our mask between bites and sips. Seriously. If a few moments elapsed after I finished putting food in my mouth, the purser would come over. This purser took his prosecutorial discretion to the absolute extreme of complete enforcement.

My flight back from New York to Houston was very different. These flight attendants mentioned the mask mandate once, and never again. During the meal service, the flight attendants did not say a word when masks were taken off. Children whose masks fell below their noses were ignored. Here, the flight attendants took prosecutorial discretion to other extreme of non-enforcement.

The FAA mask mandate gives flight attendants exercise vast prosecutorial discretion. And the enforcement is uneven. There is nothing new here. Flight attendants routinely enforce rules to different degrees. Will a flight attendant say something if you keep using a large electronic device (laptop) during takeoff and landing? Will a flight attendant say something if you go to the bathroom while the fasten-seatbelt sign is on? (They can't actually stop you from going to the bathroom). Will a flight attendant say something if you put your personal items underneath your own seat, rather than in the seat in front of you? How much attention does the flight attendant demand during exit row briefings? (I no longer sit in exit rows to avoid flight attendant power trips). Do flight attendants actually tell people who are using their phones to turn on airplane mode, and wait for them to do so? And so on.

And for those curious, this week I will hit IAH, LGA, EWR, HOU, SAT, DCA, and IAD.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Tom for equal rights

    The first Flight attendent probably believes that covid suppression efforts are effective, while the second flight crew probably recognizes that suppression efforts are largely ineffective and do little to achieve the long term goal.

    1. great Unknown

      You may be right about the second crew – especially given how “casually” the nobility treat mask mandates. However, Professor Blackman’s comment on the “purser” designation weakens you argument about the first one.

    2. Ben_

      What long term goal? Seems like the only goal is being nasty to people, and that’s an everyday goal for those that do it.

      1. Tom for equal rights

        The long term goal is to get immunity through out the population. The 1918 Spanish flu is still with us, but ceased to be a problem after 3 years once herd immunity came into play.

        Based on the volume of breakthrough cases which started esculating rapidly in late august, the covid vaccines cant really be considered a vaccine. The tetanis vaccine only requires boosters every 10 years, while the ineffective covid vaccines are effective for -6 months. Based on available sept data, natural immunity from a covid infection is 4x-6x stronger than the vaccines. Reasonables estimates based on the anticipated Oct data, natural immunity will be estimated to be 7-8x stronger.

        The best long term strategy is to get natural immunity since it is so much more effective, (at least until a long lasting / effective vaccine is developed.

        1. MP

          Thus, the best long term strategy is zero further government intervention in life on COVID grounds.

          1. Don Nico

            Based on the word of the renowned virologist and immunologist, ML

        2. Don Nico

          “the covid vaccines cant really be considered a vaccine”
          Tom, that is just not true. You could make the very same claim about the influenza vaccine ans well as many other vaccines.

          “natural immunity from a covid infection is 4x-6x stronger than the vaccines”
          there is no such measurement… no not in the Israeli study either
          “Reasonables (sic) estimates based on the anticipated Oct data, natural immunity will be estimated to be 7-8x stronger. ”
          You are just making that up. Are you comparing a very recent recovery from a severe case of COVID-19 with a person vaccinated 8 months ago?
          Stop making unequivocal claims without any medical evidence.

          1. Tom for equal rights

            Don – I am using Minnesota data which is one of the few states that has data for vaxed and unvaxed individuals.

            For Sept and 10days of oct, vaxed individuals comprise approx 30% of the cases, approx 1/3 of hospitlizations and approx 1/3 of the deaths. The reinfection rate has been running approx 1% across the country.

            The 4x – 8x is based on the following: Minnesota vaxed % is approx 70%, Minnesota total covid cases is approx 15% of total population. – 30% reinfection /70% vaxed rate = .42; reinfection rate 1%/total cases 15% = .0667. .0667 / .42 = approx 6x

            Don if you have better numbers then provide them.

          2. Tom for equal rights

            Don – comment – “You are just making that up. Are you comparing a very recent recovery from a severe case of COVID-19 with a person vaccinated 8 months ago?”

            The reinfection rate has been running fairly consistent at approx 1%.

            The breakthrough infection rate was running fairly low (5%-15%) up through mid august, when there was a fairly steady rise. The august time frame coincides with the 6-7 months point after the start of the vaccine availability. In Minnesota and in the Israeli study, the reinfection cases are / were approx 25% to 35% of the total active cases.

          3. Tom for equal rights

            Don Nico
            October.19.2021 at 4:40 pm
            Flag Comment Mute User
            “the covid vaccines cant really be considered a vaccine”
            Tom, that is just not true. You could make the very same claim about the influenza vaccine ans well as many other vaccines.”

            That is why the flu shot is called a flu shot and not a vaccine!

        3. Don Nico

          See comments below. That is poor advice especially to anyone who is immuno-compromised

    3. santamonica811

      The first attendant probably recognizes that efforts are successful, while the 2nd probably believes…

      There. Just a neat switching of “recognizes” and “believes” between the two parties, and the meaning changes. I’ll used this sentence as an example of how subtle language choices can be used in brief-writing at the trial and appellate stages.

      1. Ben_

        “Recognizes” is less than honest, since the individuals aren’t in a position to judge the efficacy of the masks from their personal observations. All they can do is believe what they’re told.

        1. Tom for equal rights

          I used recognize [s] since the emperical data shows there is little to no statistical difference in transmission rates between areas with high mask compliance and low mask compliance.

          1. Don Nico

            Tom and Ben,
            Mask may in general be of questionable efficacy, but when when one is very close (less than ten feet), in a confined space for far more than 15 minutes, every little bit helps.
            Only a fool would not comply with that extra bit of precaution even if s/he is vaccinated with a booster or naturally immune with one shot.

            1. Libertymike

              Here’s to the face-tampon heroes!

              1. Don Nico

                Laugh if you will.
                If you sit next to me without one, I will insist on a complaint to the captain. But you are allowed to think what you are doing is stupid and useless.

                1. Libertymike

                  Yeah, the protected need protection from the unprotected by making the unprotected get the protection that has not protected the protected.

              2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

                Where would the Volokh Conspiracy be without virus-flouting, disaffected warriors for the cause of persecuted White males?

            2. Toranth

              Mask wearing, other than fitted N95 masks, has no statistically significant effect. For those that don’t quite realize what this means:
              Statistically insignificance means that you cannot tell the difference between the outcome of wearing a mask or not wearing one.

              Only a fool (or a True Believer) would insist on that extra bit of precaution when there is no evidence it does anything. It’s no different than insisting everyone wear green, or pray before and after.

            3. Tom for equal rights

              Don Nico
              October.19.2021 at 4:36 pm
              Flag Comment Mute User
              Tom and Ben,
              Mask may in general be of questionable efficacy, but when when one is very close (less than ten feet), in a confined space for far more than 15 minutes, every little bit helps.
              Only a fool would not comply with that extra bit of precaution even if s/he is vaccinated with a booster or naturally immune with one shot.”

              Don Nico
              October.19.2021 at 4:51 pm
              Flag Comment Mute User
              “If you sit next to me without one, I will insist on a complaint to the captain. But you are allowed to think what you are doing is stupid and useless.”

              Don you just acknowledged the very point you were trying to dispute.

    4. Don Nico

      The first flight attendant does not have to believe anything except the regulations of her employer. Remember any one who reports an attendant who neglects her employers mandate will result in that attendant not working for some time into the future.

  2. Ben_

    Congrats to the Branch Covidians: bullying small children about masks to very, very slightly lessen the probability that some 80-90 year old might be in danger of Covid.

    We could, instead, ask 80 year old travelers and anyone else with Covid concerns to wear N95 masks to keep themselves safe. But too many officious people prefer bullying young children and toddlers.

    1. Don Nico

      Don’t like it Ben. Then don’t fly.
      Next time I fly, I will report any attendant who does not enforce his company’s rules.

      1. mulched

        We know you will, Karen.

        1. mulched

          Just ask to speak to the manager.

  3. Don Nico

    “the “purser,” he or she has a bit of a power trip”
    Just like JB is on a power trip when he says he is a professor at a law school… but does not announce that it is a fifth tier school.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

      It’s so funny how all you can insult him with is his school not being one of your ivy league favorites. If you had any substantial criticisms, you’d use them.

      1. Libertymike

        An Ivy pedigree is nothing about which to brag.

        Ivy matriculation signifies intellectual flaccidity, hubris, and a healthy dose of Dunning Krueger.

        1. Don Nico

          I guess you weren’t admitted or even dared to apply.

          1. Libertymike

            Yes, a bridge too far….

      2. Don Nico

        His school is so far from an :Ivy league favorite, that it is pathetic.
        His “power trip” comment is a poor example of critical thinking, just for a starter.
        What of substance do you have to say about the topic?

  4. Flight-ER-Doc

    I hope you reported that purser to the airline….

Please to post comments