The Twelfth Rule of Court Packing Is "No"

Press: "Do you support term limits for the Supreme Court?" Biden: "No"

On Friday, a reporter asked President Biden "Do you support term limits for the Supreme Court?" President Biden replied with one word answer. "No." (The video starts around 0:16).

The President rejected the only consensus position reached by his own commission, before the report was even finalized. And he did so a few hours after the draft materials were released! Law professors know all too well how it feels when a law review rejects your article a few moments after it is submitted. Biden just dinged his commission.

For those with a sense of nostalgia, you can see my prior Court-Packing posts here: Rules # 1234567, 8, 9, 10, and 11.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

