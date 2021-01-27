The Volokh Conspiracy

The Ninth Rule of Court Packing Is Appoint A "Court Reform" Commission One Week After The Inauguration

It's been nearly three months months since my last Court Packing post.

|

Recently, I wondered when Biden would begin to staff his "court reform" commission. Today, Politico reports that the process has begun.

The Biden administration is moving forward with the creation of a bipartisan commission to study reforms to the Supreme Court and the federal judiciary.

The commission will be housed under the purview of the White House Counsel's office and filled out with the behind-the-scenes help of the Biden campaign's lawyer Bob Bauer, who will co-chair the commission. Its specific mandate is still being decided. But, in a signal that the commission is indeed moving ahead, some members have alreadybeen selected, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions.

Among those who will be on the commission are Cristina Rodríguez, a professor at Yale Law School and a former deputy assistant attorney general in the Obama Department of Justice, who will join Bauer as co-chair. Caroline Fredrickson, the former president of the American Constitution Society, and Jack Goldsmith, a Harvard Law School professor and a former assistant attorney general in the Bush Department of Justice, will also serve on the commission, those familiar with discussions said. 

"The President remains committed to an expert study of the role and debate over reform of the court and will have more to say in the coming weeks," a White House official said in a statement.

The recruitment of members is still ongoing, but a source familiar with the discussion expects between nine and 15 members total to be appointed to the commission. Rodríguez and Goldsmith did not respond to a request for comment, and Fredrickson declined to comment.

I am grateful Jack Goldsmith is on that commission. His name is the only right-of-center person identified by Politico. Goldsmith has worked closely with Bauer in recent years. My hope is that there is some balance. In any event, given the current tilt of Congress, any substantial change is unlikely during the next two years or so.

For those with a sense of nostalgia, you can see my prior Court-Packing posts here: Rules # 1234567, 8.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. De Oppresso Liber
    January.27.2021 at 5:11 pm

    Elections have consequences.

    Maybe the GOP should have looked a little further ahead when they decided to deny Obama’s SC nomination hearing, and followed that up with AOC’s confirmation.

    If you want to play hardball, be prepared for your opponent to play hard back.

    1. mad_kalak
      January.27.2021 at 5:23 pm

      “Something something hypocrisy, something something hypocrisy” is never a winning argument.

    2. AmosArch
      January.27.2021 at 5:28 pm

      Yeah if the GOP didn’t invent the concept of judicial hardball in 2016 Garland and did everything the Dems want. Maybe they’d be nicer!

      Its not like the Republicans had made conciliatory gestures under Shrub and long before in lower courts and got nothing for it and the Dems had played dirty long before Garland with Bork and Estrada etc. And in general the side in power does what it wants and if the Republicans had caved on Garland you’d just be in here spouting another excuse for why the Dems are doing what the want.

      No the completely mature adult Dems would totally be shipping in moderate judges by the boatload today in this age of Transgender bathrooms and Defund the police and Smashing of White Patriarchy if only those mean Republicans hadn’t given them a booboo in 2016!

    3. Cal Cetín
      January.27.2021 at 5:34 pm

      “AOC’s confirmation”

      Oh, crap, when was *that*?

    4. M L
      January.27.2021 at 5:53 pm

      There have been 27 vacancies on the Supreme Court during presidential election years. 17 times, the President and the Senate majority were in the same party. The other 10 times, the President was not in the same party as the Senate majority, and only two of those 10 nominees were confirmed.

      Yes, something that is totally unremarkable and perfectly in line with historical precedent is . . . . justification for court-packing! Nice derangement you have there.

  2. loki13
    January.27.2021 at 5:23 pm

    He’s bringing back the hits!

    C’mon, Josh.

    Play Blue June again! Or Freebird.

  3. mad_kalak
    January.27.2021 at 5:23 pm

    I see, more unity incoming from our friends on the left. Got it.

    1. Snorkle
      January.27.2021 at 5:25 pm

      That’s the Democrats.

      Don’t mistake them for people on the left.

    2. Cal Cetín
      January.27.2021 at 5:35 pm

      Grab your ankles, clingers, here’s some more unity and togetherness coming your way!

  4. Snorkle
    January.27.2021 at 5:24 pm

    The first rule of bad-faith argumentation is to accuse your opponents of what you’re guilty of. Projection remains a hell of a drug.

    1. AmosArch
      January.27.2021 at 5:36 pm

      Lets See

      Racism: 99% of the time race is brought up or made an issue its from someone on the Left
      Sexism: Ditto
      Sexual Orientation: Ditto
      Violence: The CAPITOL SIEGE INCIDENT OF ONE DAY IS THE ONLY RIOT IN HUMAN HISTORY despite far more longer destructive and deadly riots from the left continuing to this (very day) noone cares about.
      Corporate Influence: Majority of big Corporations publicly tow SJW line. Big Tech helped win the election for Biden.
      Foreign Influence: China is probably the biggest foreign soft power influence in the world, and they were TEAM BIDEN
      Misinformation/Brainwashing: MSM need I say more.

      I could go on and on.

      1. Jason Cavanaugh
        January.27.2021 at 5:46 pm

        Yes, we understand that you have a vivid imagination.

        1. AmosArch
          January.27.2021 at 5:52 pm

          Which point did I make that isn’t true?

  5. Longtobefree
    January.27.2021 at 5:26 pm

    ” Its specific mandate is still being decided. ”

    Bullshit.

  6. bernard11
    January.27.2021 at 5:33 pm

    There are many things I might be nostalgic for, but Blackman’s posts are not among them.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.27.2021 at 5:55 pm

      Coulda surprised everybody here more if you’d not commented on a post you’re not interested in by an author you’re not interested in.

  7. Cal Cetín
    January.27.2021 at 5:36 pm

    “any substantial change is unlikely during the next two years or so”

    That depends on whether they can nuke the filibuster.

    1. QuantumBoxCat
      January.27.2021 at 5:59 pm

      Democrats could just connect judicial reform with budgeting and using the budget reconciliation process to enact changes with a majority vote.

      An added bonus is Josh will have more content to opine on, which will give him more posts to put on his CV. It’s really a win for everyone.

  8. Life of Brian
    January.27.2021 at 6:10 pm

    expects between nine and 15 members total to be appointed to the commission

    Pretty safe bet. They’ll start with 9, and if it doesn’t reach the desired outcome they’ll just keep adding more until it does….

    #FunnyNotFunny

