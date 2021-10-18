SCOTUS GVRs Immigration Case In Light of Acting SG's Letter

Today, the Court released its order list. One unusual entry caught my eye:

20-1492—ABDULLA, ABDULMALIK M. V. GARLAND, ATT'Y GEN. The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted. The judgment is vacated, and the case is remanded to the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit for further consideration in light of the brief filed by the Acting Solicitor General for the United States on August 27, 2021.

I pulled up the docket. As usual, filings in immigration cases are not made public. So I cannot know for certain what the SG's brief said. But I can speculate. Here is the opening paragraph of the Third Circuit's decision:

Abdulmalik Mahyoub Mulhi Abdulla petitions for review of the Board of Immigration Appeals' ("BIA") order denying his motion for certification of late-filed appeal. After an immigration judge ("IJ") ordered Abdulla removed from the United States, Abdulla had 30 days to appeal that order to the BIA but did not do so for 78 days. Abdulla moved the BIA to exercise its discretion to permit the late-filed appeal, citing the exceptional circumstances presented by his appeal, which raises several claims of ineffective assistance of counsel. Because we conclude that the BIA's discretion in the context of this case is not cabined by law, regulation, or a settled course of prior agency action, we lack jurisdiction to review the BIA's decision not to self-certify the late-filed appeal and will dismiss the petition for review in part. We also conclude that we lack jurisdiction to review Abdulla's unexhausted merits claim and non-colorable due process claim. And because Abdulla's other claims are unavailing, we will deny the petition in part.

If I had to guess, the Attorney General decided to exercise its discretion, and accept the late-filed appeal.