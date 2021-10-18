The Volokh Conspiracy

SCOTUS GVRs Immigration Case In Light of Acting SG's Letter

Alas, we do not know the specifics because immigration filings are not posted to Court's public docket.

Today, the Court released its order list. One unusual entry caught my eye:

20-1492—ABDULLA, ABDULMALIK M. V. GARLAND, ATT'Y GEN. The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted. The judgment is vacated, and the case is remanded to the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit for further consideration in light of the brief filed by the Acting Solicitor General for the United States on August 27, 2021.

I pulled up the docket. As usual, filings in immigration cases are not made public. So I cannot know for certain what the SG's brief said. But I can speculate. Here is the opening paragraph of the Third Circuit's decision:

Abdulmalik Mahyoub Mulhi Abdulla petitions for review of the Board of Immigration Appeals' ("BIA") order denying his motion for certification of late-filed appeal. After an immigration judge ("IJ") ordered Abdulla removed from the United States, Abdulla had 30 days to appeal that order to the BIA but did not do so for 78 days. Abdulla moved the BIA to exercise its discretion to permit the late-filed appeal, citing the exceptional circumstances presented by his appeal, which raises several claims of ineffective assistance of counsel. Because we conclude that the BIA's discretion in the context of this case is not cabined by law, regulation, or a settled course of prior agency action, we lack jurisdiction to review the BIA's decision not to self-certify the late-filed appeal and will dismiss the petition for review in part. We also conclude that we lack jurisdiction to review Abdulla's unexhausted merits claim and non-colorable due process claim. And because Abdulla's other claims are unavailing, we will deny the petition in part.

If I had to guess, the Attorney General decided to exercise its discretion, and accept the late-filed appeal.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Bob from Ohio

    “As usual, filings in immigration cases are not made public.”

    What?

  2. Sure, but can I just rewind and ask about this?

    Because we conclude that the BIA’s discretion in the context of this case is not cabined by law, regulation, or a settled course of prior agency action, we lack jurisdiction to review the BIA’s decision not to self-certify the late-filed appeal and will dismiss the petition for review in part.

    Surely the court can still review for abuse of discretion? That might not get the appellant anywhere, but it’s some way away from saying that the BIA’s action is somehow not reviewable.

    1. Life of Brian

      Surely the court can still review for abuse of discretion?

      That’s part of the “settled course” analysis — essentially a baseline from which abuse of discretion can be measured. From the opinion:

      In Sang Goo Park, we explained two exceptions to our lack of jurisdiction to review orders denying sua sponte reopening. First, we have held that “when the BIA relies on an incorrect legal premise in denying a motion to reopen sua sponte …. we may exercise jurisdiction … and remand to the BIA so that it may exercise its sua sponte authority under the correct legal framework.” Id. at 651 (citation omitted). Second, we held under the “settled course exception” that we may exercise jurisdiction over the denial of sua sponte reopening if a petitioner can “establish that the BIA has limited its discretion via a policy, rule, settled course of adjudication, or by some other method, such that the BIA’s discretion can be meaningfully reviewed for abuse.” Id. at 653. However, we concluded that the BIA cases cited by the petitioner “d[id] not lead to the reasonable inference that the BIA ha[d] done so here.” Id. at 656.

      1. Because somehow incentivising the BIA to avoid establishing any kind of policy for these decisions is a Good Thing? Why doesn’t the court say what the legally relevant considerations are? Or require the BIA to explain its reasoning by reference to coherent policy considerations?

    2. ReaderY

      Can women’s abortion decisions be reviewed for abuse of discretion?

      The concept of abuse of discretion only exists in a context where discretion is not absolute.

      But inmigration discretion is a sovereign prerogative, characterized as an element of what it means for a nation to be autonomous, in much the same abortion discretion has been characterized as an wlement of individual autonomy. It is absolute and unreviewable except where abd to the extent Congress specifically so provides.

      Trump v. Hawaii reaffirmed this principle.

      1. I’m not sure where that abortion analogy comes from, because last I checked that’s not a government decision.

        And I don’t know what “sovereign prerogative” has to do with anything, since we’re talking about how one one branch of the US government enforces the rule of law against another branch of government (or two). Apart from jury verdicts, somehow, no government decision that affects the life, liberty, or property of any person should ever be without reasons, and those reasons should be set out in a way that can be reviewed by a court. (Again, leaving to one side the question of which standard that court should then apply.)

  3. Jason

    Not sure if this is appropriate or not… but the petition and response can be found at the SCOTUSblog case page:

    https://www.scotusblog.com/case-files/cases/abdulla-v-garland/

