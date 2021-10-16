The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech

Psychology and Pseudonymity

Some courts have allowed a plaintiff or a defendant to proceed pseudonymously based on a finding that identifying the party would yield "mental harm," e.g.,

Plaintiff's primary therapist from 2010 to 2011 has declared under penalty of perjury that not allowing Plaintiff to litigate this action under a pseudonym "has the serious risk of causing Jennifer to relapse into her eating disorder behaviors."

and

[P]laintiff offers the opinion of … a psychiatric specialist in Dissociative Identity Disorder, from which the plaintiff suffers, that proceeding publicly would "cause her to decompensate [psychologically] to a point at which she could not … pursue the current legal process and would suffer severe risk to her safety and to her survival." … [T]he plaintiff has presented particularized and undisputed evidence that proceeding publicly would seriously threaten her mental health, requiring her to choose between dropping her action and placing her life in jeopardy. As a result of this newly provided evidence, the court finds that the plaintiff has provided evidence of an exceptional circumstance warranting authorization to proceed anonymously.

Do any of you know (whether based on your experience as psychologists, as lawyers, or otherwise) how reliable these sorts of evaluations might be?

My sense is that very many people who are faced with litigation that risks public disclosure of various things would be quite upset by that. If someone was accusing you of, say, sexual assault or embezzlement or malpractice—or if you were suing for libel or wrongful firing or wrongful expulsion that stemmed from such allegations—I expect you might be worried about the prospect that this information would become public. I would think you might feel anxiety; lose sleep; be tempted to turn to alcohol or drugs; or perhaps even contemplate suicide, especially if you feel that public exposure would yield professional ruin.

This makes me wonder whether courts can reliably sort "the foreseeable stress of being a named defendant in a lawsuit," especially one that involves serious allegations, from other kinds of more serious psychological risk. And that would be especially so when the pseudonymity determination is based (as these things generally are) not on a contested evidentiary hearing, but just on an affidavit from a psychologist or therapist chosen by the party who seeks anonymity, with no cross-examination. But perhaps I'm mistaken, and psychologists are reluctant to make such assertions absent real evidence that their clients are unusually vulnerable; or perhaps there are other tools to make sure of that. Do any of you either have personal experience along these lines, or can point me to articles that deal with the matter (or experts who might be able to give me some perspective)? Thanks!

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any educational institution.

  1. santamonica811

    “…Do any of you know (whether based on your experience as psychologists, as lawyers, or otherwise) how reliable these sorts of evaluations might be?…”

    I suspect that there will be almost no data out there (at least, data that are quantifiable). That’s because what you’re really asking is, “In cases where a party made a motion, based on an expert’s option of significant future harm, and that motion was *denied*…how likely was it that there was, indeed, the feared future harmful result? When I was studying to be a psychologist, I don’t remember reading any research or findings along this line. Maybe due to the difficulty in gathering this sort of data; maybe due to something else. And, in law school and as a lawyer, I’ve never seen similar studies. (Although, since it’s the case that in the Los Angeles County child abuse courthouse, children’s names being anonymized is the default position, so I’m perhaps not in the best position to judge.)

    1. santamonica811

      option of future harm…should be, of course…

      opinion of future harm

    2. MatthewSlyfield

      I would imagine that sample size would be an issue, along with significant self selection bias.

  2. Cal Cetín

    I think we’re skipping the underlying issue here, which is that being in the court system is itself a bad thing. But don’t take my word for it:

    “Agree with thine adversary quickly, whiles thou art in the way with him; lest at any time the adversary deliver thee to the judge, and the judge deliver thee to the officer, and thou be cast into prison.”

    Matthew 5:25

    “I must say that, as a litigant, I should dread a lawsuit beyond almost anything short of sickness and death.”

    — Judge Learned Hand, from “The Deficiencies of Trials to Reach the Heart of the Matter”, in 3 “Lectures On Legal Topics” 89, 105 (1926), quoted in Fred R. Shapiro, “The Oxford Dictionary Of American Legal Quotations” 304 (1993).

    https://judgelearnedhand.blogspot.com/

  3. JohnSteed

    As a California litigator, I often had plaintiffs tell me in deposition that the stress of litigation was emotionally distressing to them. It was generally understood that they could not recover for the emotional distress of litigation, but no one could seem to say why, and I couldn’t find law on the point.
    I finally decided that the reason was the “litigation privilege” of Cal. Civil Code §47.
    This logic could possibly be extended to say that since the way the other side litigates the case can’t yield damages, it may not be grounds for pseudonymity.

  4. captcrisis

    Eugene is an adult. These are real issues with life changing and very personal implications that one thinks about as to children and parenting.

    Others (koff koff) don’t think of these things in adult terms.

  5. Eric VonSalzen

    In this case it was the PLAINTIFF who pleaded fear-of-court. My advice: If you’re afraid of court, don’t bring a lawsuit.
    Give me your address and I’ll send my bill.

  6. Stephen Lathrop

    This makes me wonder whether courts can reliably sort “the foreseeable stress of being a named defendant in a lawsuit,” especially one that involves serious allegations, from other kinds of more serious psychological risk.

    Doesn’t that, “more seriously,” (presumptuously) answer the question it purports to ask?

  7. Flight-ER-Doc

    I am an emergency physician, not a mental health ‘practitioner’.

    My opinion? These opinions are equally valid with those of mental health practitioners like Dr. Bandy Lee, who made terrible accusations about President Trump, without ever examining him. In my profession, it would be malpractice for me to diagnose a patient without examining him or her…but hey, orange man bad…

    Working with mental health practitioners on the front lines (Emergency Departments, where the ill come to play) most of the patients would benefit more from a locked psych ward, than a courtroom or wandering around in society

