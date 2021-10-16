The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Justice Thomas's opinion in Little Sisters of the Poor Provides Another Path To Challenge The OSHA Vaccine Mandate

Plaintiffs should raise a "constitutional challenge to the breadth of the delegation."

|

In 2020, the Supreme Court decided Little Sisters of the Poor v. United States. This case held that the ACA provided the Trump Administration with the authority to promulgate religious and moral exemptions from the contraception mandate.

The Cato Institute and the Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty submitted an amicus brief that suggested a different way to resolve this case. We argued that the ACA did not delegate the authority to create the Obama Administration's initial "accommodation." Our brief was premised on the non-delegation doctrine, as well as the major question doctrine. Here is an excerpt from the introduction:

At base, the ACA did not delegate the authority to draw that arbitrary distinction and resolve this "major question." The fact that the rulemaking here was premised not on health, financial, or labor-related criteria, but on subjective determinations of which employees more closely adhere to their employers' religious views, "confirms that the authority claimed by" the agencies "is beyond [their] expertise and incongruous with the statutory purposes and design." Gonzales v. Oregon, 546 U.S. 243, 267 (2006). If "Congress wished to assign that question to an agency, it surely would have done so expressly." Id.

Had Congress intended to give the Departments discretion to decide which religious institutions should be subject to the mandate, it would have legislated to that effect. "It is especially unlikely that Congress would have delegated this decision to" the agencies, "which ha[ve] no expertise in crafting"religious accommodations "of this sort" without clear statutory guidance. King v. Burwell, 135 S. Ct. 2480, 2489 (2015) (citing Gonzales, 546 U.S. at 266–67). In the light of the narrow "breadth of the authority" that Congress has given to the executive branch over this controversial issue of religious liberty, the Court is not "obliged to defer . . . to the agency's expansive construction of the statute." FDA v. Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp., 529 U.S. 120, 160 (2000).

Ultimately, the Supreme Court did not reach this issue. Justice Thomas's majority opinion observed that the question was waived:

No party has pressed a constitutional challenge to the breadth of the delegation involved here. Cf. Gundy v. United States, 588 U. S. ___ (2019). The only question we face today is what the plain language of the statute authorizes. And the plain language of the statute clearly allows the Departments to create the preventive care standards as well as the religious and moral exemptions

This issue should be pressed in the upcoming OSHA mandate litigation. The Biden Administration will likely craft some type of religious exemption. Indeed, OSHA may mirror the regime established by the Obama Administration's contraception mandate. For example, the Department of Labor may completely exempt houses of worship with more than 100 employees. But religious orders will not be exempted. Instead, groups like the Little Sisters of the Poor will be accommodated. That is, employees will not be subject to the mandate if they satisfy some criteria established by the Department of Labor. For a preview, federal employees need to answer the following seven questions:

  1. Please describe the nature of your objection to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement.
  2. Would complying with the COVID-19 vaccination requirement substantially burden your religious exercise? If so, please explain how.
  3. How long have you held the religious belief underlying your objection?
  4. Please describe whether, as an adult, you have received any vaccines against any other diseases(such as a flu vaccine or a tetanus vaccine) and, if so, what vaccine you most recently received and when, to the best of your recollection.
  5. If you do not have a religious objection to the use of all vaccines, please explain why your objection is limited to particular vaccines.
  6. If there are any other medicines or products that you do not use because of the religious belief underlying your objection, please identify them.
  7. Please provide any additional information that you think may be helpful in reviewing your request.

After people of faith fill out these forms, OSHA bureaucrats will have to assess whether an accommodation is warranted. And if the bureaucrat determines an accommodation is not warranted, employers will be subject to ruinous fines.

There is a problem with this approach. The Department of Labor has no expertise to decide which types of people of faith are exempted, and which types of people of faith are accommodated. On what basis can OSHA craft such an intricate framework based on difficult questions of faith? And they have no delegated authority to decide whether a person's beliefs warrant an accommodation. OSHA inspectors check workplaces for hazards, not beliefs. The Congress in 1970 that enacted OSHA said nothing at all about this matter. The Biden Administration is completely out of its league.

When the OSHA rule is finally issued, Plaintiffs should raise a "constitutional challenge to the breadth of the delegation."

NEXT: Biden Supreme Court Commission Releases "Discussion Materials" on Court-Packing, Term Limits, and Other Issues

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. santamonica811

    Josh, it’s fair to make an observation about this regulation. But, do you want to also give your opinion as to the alternative? Obviously, you can’t just take people at their word…there needs to be some substantiation, right? Do you have any substantive suggestions?

    1. Krayt

      I thought believing someone about their claim, accepting its veracity out of hand was de rigueur, indeed, to even question it was synonymous with deviltry.

      Oh, wait. That was a completely different subject.

      1. Lee Moore

        This is a complete misunderstanding.

        Before believing, or even entertaining, this sort of claim it is first necessary to ask the threshold questions – eg is the claimant alleging assault by a Dem politician ? Does the claimant’s Dad oppose transgender bathrooming ?

      2. MatthewSlyfield

        Questioning the nature of the claimed belief is not allowed. The government is allowed to attack/question the sincerity with which the belief is held.

      3. Greg J

        The regulation is illegitimate, and has no justification other than the power mad fantasies of totalitarian thugs.

        Vaccines make you immune to a disease. If this shot was a vaccine, then the people who’ve had it wouldn’t be whinging about the people who don’t.

        Any justification for avoiding this “mandate” is inherently legitimate, because the mandates are inherently illegitimate.

        Note: the reasons why the government has been required to assume people’s stated objections are “sincere” are two:
        1: No one thinks the government is actually qualified to judge religious believes
        2: The Left pushed the “religious exemption” to protect lunatic fringe ideas (like smoking peyote). So requiring people to justify their beliefs would have been the death knell of the whole thing.

        Now that the Left has the power, we are all shocked, shocked to discover the left has no respect for the idea that religious belief should protect people from the Left’s demands.

        Because to be on the Left is to be without principle

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

          Virus-flouting, antisocial, contrarian, right-wing hayseeds are among my favorite culture war casualties.

        2. grb

          Greg J : “Vaccines make you immune to a disease…. (babbling)”

          There is no stupid like mind-numbing, shit-for-brains. child-level-thinking right-wing STUPID. No vaccine is 100% effective against a disease. For example, the polio vaccine is only 99% effective after full application. With 330 million people in the U.S, that suggests millions of people would develop polio. The reason they don’t is because vaccine mandates have eliminated the disease such that the remaining 1% is never exposed to the disease.

          And the reason for that is political demagogues haven’t conned fact-challenged dupes like Greg J into seeing the polio vaccine as a culture war play toy. Though I note that the Ohio legislature is considering banning all vaccine mandates – including polio. (When you’re competing for the votes of imbeciles, you do stupid things).

          PS : Another gem from Greg’s rant : “The Left pushed the “religious exemption” to protect lunatic fringe ideas (like smoking peyote):

          I wonder if Greg counted the number of the people from the “Left” you pushed this position. If he still has all his fingers & toes that might have been adequate for the task.

          1. Currentsitguy

            In actuality the reason the polio, and the smallpox vaccines are so effective is due to the intrinsic difference between those viruses and any Corona class virus. Neither polio nor smallpox have an intermediate animal host, while Corona does. Since it is obviously impossible to inoculate every living thing on the planet COVID will never be truly eliminated or even controlled completely.

            Were this a disease limited to just humans, it might be theoretically possible to contain it. As it is that is never going to happen, and yes while even the best of vaccines can achieve rates approaching 99% in the case of COVID that will never be achieved, considering a: it is animal hosted, and b: it is an extremely rapid mutator. No vaccine, which technically those being offered now are not, they would be more accurately described as a “biologic” with an effectiveness rate of between the low 40% range to the mid to upper 60’s, depending on the study, is ever going to be an effective inoculant.

            As the virus continues to rapidly mutate, those numbers will continue to go down. What is really needed is for a large portion of the healthy population to get the sort of broad spectrum immunity that can only come from infection and recovery. Then, and only then can a vaccine be truly useful in this instance.

            1. grb

              Some Questions, Currentsitguy:

              (1). Can you produce a single confirmed case in this country of an animal to human transmission?

              (2) I’ve seen stories of animals sickened by Covid, but they’re very few in numbers. How broad a phenomena do you claim this is?

              (3) Given humans seem to be the primary host, wouldn’t animals also see plummeting infection rates from a human population vaccinated in plus-90% numbers?

              (4) Vaccines reduce the risk of someone getting Covid and therefore transmitting the disease further. The people in hospitals today are overwhelmingly the unvaccinated. Yet you claim vaccinations only become useful at some unspecified date. Can you reexamine that argument in light of the current medical data now?

              (5) Aren’t you just another person making anti-vaxx excuses?

          2. Greg J

            PS : Another gem from Greg’s rant : “The Left pushed the “religious exemption” to protect lunatic fringe ideas (like smoking peyote):

            I wonder if Greg counted the number of the people from the “Left” you pushed this position. If he still has all his fingers & toes that might have been adequate for the task.

            You are such a moron. RFRA was passed by the Democrats shortly after Clinton became President. It had near unanimous support from Democrats in both the House and the Senate.

            because they thought it would only be used to protect their freaks and losers from the “normies”

    2. DaveM

      Obviously we can’t just take you at your word that this is an honest comment, there needs to be some substantiation, right? You could be working for the security state. You could be an employee of the federal government. You could be a paid commenter. You could even be a piece of software.

      There’s just no telling in this big, dangerous world. Taking people’s word for things?! Where do you think you are? /s

      1. santamonica811

        Dave,
        I get the comment, and it’s not the silliest thing I’ve read here. But I don’t think anyone here is stupid enough to be saying that we should, in fact, be taking people simply at their word. The reason the IRS does not is that, if no documentation were necessary, very very few people would pay their fair share. (Alas) And, obviously, if there is some requirement that a segment of the population does not want to do, it would be moronic to say, “Well, we’ll give an exception to anyone who makes X claim…we’ll just take you at your word.” Fortunately, God gave me, and you, and everyone else, a brain, and so we’re able to look at past behavior and make credible deductions about what will happen in the future.

        If something important were going to happen to you, something that you did not want to happen–based strictly on what **I** wrote here–OF COURSE you would demand substantiation of what I happened to write. Your approach would never be, “Well, we should just take Santamonica’s words as gospel and believe them. And act on them.” Do you *really* not see the enormous problems with an approach of believing all people who make Claim X? Or are you merely playing devil’s advocate?

    3. SimonP

      You don’t understand. Josh doesn’t want the OSHA vaccine mandate to have a better-crafted religious accommodation framework. He wants to invalidate the vaccine mandate.

      The idea being: the DOL, in fashioning the vaccine mandate, tries to craft a religious accommodation framework that could withstand an RFRA challenge. This accommodation is itself challenged as an unconstitutional delegation of authority under OSHA, since OSHA didn’t contemplate a careful religious exemption regime. The accommodation is therefore struck down, and the vaccine mandate is reviewed directly for RFRA purposes. Finding for [reasons easily identified by conservative justices looking to reach a particular result] that the vaccine mandate is not narrowly tailored to serve a compelling government interest, the vaccine mandate is struck down as a violation of the RFRA.

      What’s awful about this is that I don’t think Josh actually cares that religious plaintiffs might have to get shots that they falsely believe were derived from fetal tissue, represent the “mark of Satan,” or violate whatever other religious belief they might happen to cite. I think he just wants to see his name in the lights, so to speak. “Ooooh! They cited my brief!” That’s all this is, for him.

      1. Kleppe

        Do you have any criticism of Josh that doesn’t rely on your being able to read his mind?
        “Josh doesn’t want…” “[He] wants to invalidate…” “That’s all this is, for him.”

        1. SimonP

          The snark has a kind of rich irony, insofar as Josh routinely “reads the minds” of the Supreme Court justices.

          All that I’m engaged in doing is comprehending what I’m reading. I understand the argument Josh is making here and where, strategically, it is headed. I can surmise Josh’s motives for the way he promotes himself tirelessly. It’s not that hard.

          Now, I recognize that bad-faith trolls like to say things like, “But [I]/[he] didn’t say that!” No, it’s true, you often equivocate, dissemble, imply. You’ll argue endlessly about whether X statement means literally just X even when it’s clear to everyone that you mean actually Y as well. I don’t feel any particular need to entertain that mode of engagement.

      2. Aladdin's Carpet

        I just don’t understand why Josh is ignoring the obvious absurdity of, it is illegal for OSHA to do something they are required to do by law.

        1. SimonP

          Pretzel-logic is in style these days.

          1. Alpheus W Drinkwater

            It is a great album.

            1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

              Some people consider it the last of their skunky ones.

        2. So, OSHA has been falling down on the job by not noticing it was required by law to do this sort of thing before now?

          1. Aladdin's Carpet

            Reread the post.

            OSHA knows it is required to issue a religious exemption. But Josh is arguing if it does so, that’s somehow a non-delegation problem for reasons that make no sense.

            That is, of course, ridiculous. You inventing a catch 22 that doesn’t exist. If RFRA forces OSHA to grant a religious exemption, then Congress HAS granted the authority … through RFRA

  2. Noscitur a sociis

    Completely hypothetical abuses of government power are among the most tyrannical.

    1. santamonica811

      heh

  3. With an OSHA ETS, it will be the employer deciding if a religious exemption is warranted based on some OSHA criteria. The employer may reach a conclusion different from where an OSHA CSHO might arrive. However, the CSHO would have to then prove the employer acted in bad faith (pun intended). If the employer has a rational basis as to why the employee was exempted, then OSHA’s remedy is to ask the employer to vaccinate the employee – but a citation would be unlikely to succeed.

    It might be moot because there is also a testing regime as part of the proposed standard (assuming that holds), I can’t imagine a religious exemption to a nasal swab. There is no religious exemption to a blood-lead draw required on a quarterly basis.

    The biggest issue with the OSHA ETS is that there’s only about 800 Federal OSHA CSHO’s in the country. If you count CSHO’s in states with a state-plan OSHA, it rises to about 1700. There’s also a six month statue of limitation on OSHA violations so there is no way this rule is practically enforceable. Further, this rule will likely not even go into effect in state-plan states. This is because those states have an extra 30 days to implement a new federal standard. Since injunctions will likely be issued by federal judges almost immediately, those states will never get the chance to implement the ETS before the six month timeframe for the ETS elapses.

    Further, employers have the very real issue of test shortages and feasibility is a defense to OSHA citations. If I can’t conduct tests because approved tests are unavailable, I can’t practically enforce the rule in my workplace. So, if I don’t want to really comply but want to also appear I’m trying to comply, I’ll simply put in a purchase order for some tests with a vendor that’s out of stock and await the order. The chances that an OSHA CSHO shows up for an inspection, determines I’m not following the rule, determines that it was feasible to purchase tests and and my purchase order is in bad faith – all before the ETS runs out and before my six month statue of limitations elapses borders on nil. However, now every employer in the US with over 100 employees now finds out how toothless OSHA actually is in terms of enforcing its own standards. So not only will this move by the Biden administration fail to slow the virus, it will also undermine workplace safety and health in regard to other legitimate hazards.

    In reality, the ETS is simply a threat that 99% of employers either ignore or superficially make an attempt at compliance.

    #BadMoveBiden

  4. captcrisis

    This is the rat’s next of real-world impossibilities that the Hobby Lobby decision created. There were serious people trying to extend health insurance to those who don’t have it.

    1. MatthewSlyfield

      If they were serious about extending health insurance to those who don’t have it, they should have left out the contraceptive mandate.

      1. SimonP

        Contraception is healthcare.

        And not just “I don’t want babies”-type healthcare. Women use oral contraceptives to manage painful or heavy menstruation as well as other hormonal issues. Same way abortion saves women’s lives.

        Never mind that pregnancy is itself a significant health event in a woman’s life that it makes sense to manage in a proactive way. “I don’t want babies” is a health decision just like “I don’t want HIV/AIDS” (PEP/PrEP) and “I don’t want a heart attack/cancer” (various medications for high cholesterol/blood pressure and the HPV vaccine) are health decisions.

        1. MatthewSlyfield

          1. They knew or should have known the contraceptive mandate would be controversial and create opposition.
          2. Forcing a Cadillac/Kitchen sink plans that cover everything imaginable is counter productive to the stated goal of “affordable” health insurance.

          1. captcrisis

            No, they would not have known. Just like they could not have known that Republicans would oppose a Republican plan.

            Catholic institutions had been providing contraceptive coverage for years.

          2. SimonP

            You seem to be saying that, in order to provide broader access to healthcare, Obama should have declined to broaden access to healthcare needs that are specific to women, which is systematically discounted, disregarded, and even opposed by some. Thereby perpetuating the underlying problem.

            Forcing a Cadillac/Kitchen sink plans that cover everything imaginable…

            Well, certainly, I would prefer that the system through which we accessed normal and routine healthcare wasn’t also the system through which we protected ourselves against unforeseen, one-off, and extraordinary medical expenses. But as it stands that’s more or less the system we’ve set up for ourselves. I provide my health insurance information even if I have to cover the entire cost of a visit or drug, just because the very rates I pay are negotiated by the insurance provider.

            A “Cadillac plan” is a somewhat archaic term for a high-premium health insurance plan. It may provide for low deductibles and no coverage caps. But it would not normally be understood to be any plan that covers ordinary everyday health expenses like contraception. I think the distinction you are trying to draw is between so-called “catastrophic health insurance,” which only covers the most extraordinary medical expenses (and even then only up to a cap) and so is more affordable, and other forms of health insurance.

      2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

        ” they should have left out the contraceptive mandate ”

        Superstitious, antisocial, Bronze Age clingers are among my favorite culture war casualties.

        Open wide enough to handle universal health care, clingers . . . it’s inevitable.

        You still get to whine about it all you like.

        1. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
          Waste of brain cells warning
          ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
          Kookland is performing his usual weird trick of “footnoting” his posts with a music video. I didn’t follow it, but hovering over it shows “youtube”. So there’s no need to click on it.

          And then there’s his tiresome insults of those not as Woke as he is.

          That exhausts his bag of tricks. No use in saying “Roll over, boy!” That’s beyond his abilities.

          ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

  5. Aladdin's Carpet

    I mean, seriously? I dont know man. To say both that it is unconstitutional (or at least under existing precedent, very, very, hard) to not have a religious exemption, and then when they try to actually gave a religious exemption, say oh wait sorry no you do not have the authority to issue a religious exemption and it is unconstitutional for you to have that authority … I mean come on man. That is so stupid. That isn’t a tenable argument.

    If OSHA must include a religious exemption under RFRA, then it is implied that RFRA gave then the authority to do so. If that grant of authority is unconstitutional, then RFRA is unconstitutional, which is not an outcome you want. If they are required under the free exercise clause, well, then this whole non delegation argument is stupid.

    If the constitution requires you to do a thing, doing that thing cannot be unconstitutional.

    1. Krayt

      Government exempts religion all the time. Though exemption is entangling, not exempting is more entangling.

    2. You have totally failed to understand Blackman’s subject. The Constitution doesn’t require OSHA to choose for each employer between a religious exemption and a pulled-out-of-its-ass religious accomodation based on how religious OSHA thinks that employer’s employees are. Reread his last paragraph, or the linked Little Sisters brief.

      1. Aladdin's Carpet

        The free exercise clause, and RFRA, forces OSHA to issue a religious exemption.

        It does so.

        You challenge the whole mandate in the grounds that OSHA doesn’t have the authority to issue the exemption … despite the fact that the constitution forces it to.

        That is insane and stupid. And that is not what the non delegation doctrine is.

        If you disagree with the scope of the religious exemption, you bring a lawsuit under RFRA. Not a non delegation challenge.

  6. mydisplayname

    Isn’t the whole matter moot at this point? If, on 14-Feb-2021, there was no crisis which needed to be averted, there is no crisis today; that is, the “emergency” today is only as great as it was back in February and back in February DOL perceived no need for emergency OSHA measures.

    Perhaps Congress cannot delegate soothsaying powers which it never possessed.

    I’m struck that “follow the science” is no longer the mantra. If we “follow the science,” we find that mandates — mask and otherwise — generally had either no effect or had the effect of raising viral transmission above national average. If we “follow the science,” difficult as that may be now the the WHO is shunned on social media, we find that triple-dosing healthy Americans has less effect than single-dosing vulnerable people worldwide. If we “follow the science,” we see that coronavirus spread follows its natural pattern — now declining — despite the variety of human action and inaction worldwide.

    But, hey, we are contemporaneously arguing about the weather.

    1. Krayt

      We have no need whatsoever to issue the national executive emergency powers like this. Recommend, and let the states deal with it.

      Doing so because of national cheers is just what the dictators in ancient Rome and Greece ordered, and Chancellor Valorum. “So this is how liberty dies, with thundrous applause.”

    2. jimc5499

      Come on! You’re using common sense. Do you want to end up on a Domestic Terrorist watch list?

  7. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

    The conduct of religious Americans indicates they wish to be known — particularly among younger, educated, modern Americans — for

    (1) flouting a virus;

    (2) demanding special privilege to defy generally applicable, sensible laws;

    (3) old-timey misogyny;

    (4) demanding special privilege to be bigots;

    (5) plenty of backwardness and stale ignorance (with an emphasis on suppressing and disdaining science);

    (6) aggressive, mean-spirited gay-bashing;

    (7) leeching off taxpayers;

    (8) expecting ‘heads we win, tails you lose’ treatment for superstition — ‘we can discriminate against everybody else, but no one can discriminate (or even apply standard laws) against us;’

    (9) facilitating and concealing the sexual abuse of children to protect churches’ reputation, personnel, and enormous wealth;

    and

    (10) operating hundreds or thousands of censorship-shackled, low-quality, nonsense-teaching schools.

    If you wanted to accelerate the collapse of the role of religion in America — especially in the successful, educated, modern communities — it might be difficult to devise a better plan.

    1. Why don’t you read the article, Kook, and see if you can find something relevant to it to say, instead of repeating your blovation list and idiotic link to a music video?

      Complaining about “nonsense-teaching schools” (apparently the private ones) is particulary rich in this era of CRT. And then there’s the hiding of sex crimes…. by the Loudin County School District (public). I could further fisk your list, but shooting fish in a barrel is tedious.

  8. DaveM

    Authoritarian Self Test

    Tomorrow, the CDC says, “you know what? We made a HUGE mistake. We misread a vital study, and actually COVID isn’t a threat at all. It was the flu! Can you believe it? We were as shocked as you are, but that’s the truth. So, no more masks, no more vaccines, there is no emergency.”

    Now the self assessment question: Would you heave a sigh of relief, stop wearing masks, cancel your planned vaccinations and return to work, no questions asked?

    1. Currentsitguy

      I think all those who have up to this point said they are done with this already have. I have little doubt there will be a certain segment of the population still putting those filthy disgusting rags on their faces and lining up for their 37th shot 20 years from now and longer.

  9. Jimmy the Dane

    What kind of tone deaf head up a** liberal bureaucrat thought these questions were even OK to ask.

    Could you imagine if someone asked:
    1. Please describe why [your race]…..
    2. Why is following the law so hard for [your race]….
    3. Why don’t you call the cops when a crime in committed in [your race dominant] neighborhood?

    Yeah you get my drift here….This is only OK because it is targeting what the left thinks are right wing crazies.

  10. Alpheus W Drinkwater

    Non-delegation: the originalist’s favorite penumbra.

    1. That the Executive isn’t a legislature is a principle, not a penumbra.

  11. wolfefan

    What is different about OSHA judging the validity of a religious objection as opposed to the Selective Service Administration judging one? The government, for better or worse, has been doing this for a long time in other contexts. It’s just now that it’s a larger and more politically influential group of people than Jehovah’s Witnesses, Friends, Mennonites, or Brethren.

Please to post comments