The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Court Packing

Biden Supreme Court Commission Releases "Discussion Materials" on Court-Packing, Term Limits, and Other Issues

The preliminary reports are generally negative on court-packing, but favorable to term limits.

|

The Supreme Court.

 

Yesterday, President Biden's Commission on the Supreme Court released "discussion materials" covering a variety of issues, including court-packing and term limits for Supreme Court justices. These are preliminary reports and do not include actual recommendations. But they do provide a helpful window on the views of the Commission members.

As I and others predicted based on the Commission's composition, the reports are generally skeptical about court-packing, but favorable to the idea of term limits. If, as some conservatives feared, Biden wanted the Commission to produce an endorsement of court-packing in order to generate political momentum for that idea, he wouldn't have included so many court-packing skeptics among the members. He would instead have packed the Commission with packers!

The report addressing court-packing provides a detailed overview of arguments for and against the idea, and various proposals to increase or modify the composition of the Court. While it notes that some Commission members are sympathetic to packing as a way to offset what they see as illegitimate Republican manipulation of the Supreme Court nomination process, the dominant tone is one of skepticism.

The report emphasizes that even many of those commissioners who strongly dislike the current composition of the Court believe that court-packing "is likely to undermine, rather than enhance, the Supreme Court's legitimacy … and there are significant reasons to be skeptical that expansion would serve democratic values." Given my own opposition to court-packing, I very much agree.

I am far from the only observer to interpret the report this way. Both liberal and conservative commentators have taken a similar view of it, and the report's skeptical view of "court expansion" has already attracted the ire of court-packing advocates. In fairness, at least one member of the Commission—Volokh Conspiracy co-blogger Will Baude—has criticized the draft for not being negative enough about court-packing. I too would prefer a more forceful condemnation of the idea. But the report's more moderate approach is still enough to forestall giving court-packing advocates any additional momentum, and to make the point that even many progressive legal scholars believe such proposals are dangerously misguided.

As I recently pointed out, the decline in the Court's popularity over the last few months creates a potential window of opportunity for court-packing advocates (though I also emphasized that it will not be easy for Democrats to take advantage of it, and not clear that they even want to). The Commission's preliminary report does more to throw cold water on this potential fire than to fuel it.

By contrast, the draft report on term limits is much more positive. It emphasizes the widespread bipartisan support for the idea among academics, jurists, and others, and the ways in which an 18 year term limit could help address a number of problems. The report correctly emphasizes that this proposal enjoys broader support than any other considered by the Commission.

I too support term limits; so I welcome the report's apparent endorsement of the idea. The report indicates that Commissioners are divided over the question of whether term limits require a constitutional amendment or can be enacted by statute. In my view, an amendment is indeed necessary, and allowing Congress to do it by statute would set a very dangerous precedent. The term limits report also includes insightful discussions of various organizational issues that must be addressed in order to implement term limits, including how to manage the transition to a term limit system and how to prevent conflicts of interest potentially caused by justices' desire to pursue additional career opportunities after they have to leave the Court.

Although it has attracted less attention than the court–packing and term limits reports, the Commission has also issued a report on other proposals to limit the Supreme Court's power, most notably jurisdiction-stripping and legislative override of Supreme Court decisions. The latter idea is, in my view, as radical a plan to neuter the Court as court-packing would be.

This report provides a balanced discussion of the longstanding debate over the limits of Congress' authority to strip courts of jurisdiction of various types of cases. Significantly, the Commission members seem most skeptical of the more radical jurisdiction-stripping proposals, that would deny jurisdiction over some types of cases to all federal courts, as opposed to merely channeling those cases to one court instead of another. They are even more skeptical of proposals to deny jurisdiction to state courts, as well as federal ones.

With regards to legislative override, the report strikes me as more skeptical than about jurisdiction-stripping. It suggests that any such proposals may well be unconstitutional, and—if enacted—would likely be invalidated by the courts, thereby potentially producing a constitutional crisis.

NYU law Professor Christopher Jon Sprigman interprets the report as much more favorable to jurisdiction-stripping and legislative override than I do. Readers will have to judge for themselves, which of us is right. Perhaps both of us are influenced by our respective priors (he supports these ideas, while I do not). But I think, at the very least, that it's hard to argue that the report is favorable to more radical ideas along these lines. It repeatedly emphasize that they may be unconstitutional and could lead to dangerous confrontations between the judiciary and Congress.

I would only add that progressives sympathetic to the idea of a US version of legislative override similar to Canada's Notwithstanding Clause would do well to take a look at how the latter has actually been used. It's most significant invocations have been to shield from judicial review discriminatory Quebec legislation targeting religious and linguistic minorities. Perhaps our state and federal legislators are more enlightened than their Canadian counterparts. But progressives inclined to take comfort in such thoughts should consider whether they feel that way about Republican-controlled Congresses and state governments.

Finally, the Commission has put out a report focused on the Court's rules for case selection, and various other procedural issues.  It covers such issues as reform of the "shadow docket," proposals for an ethical code for Supreme Court justices, and the use of cameras in court. I will leave this one to commentators with greater expertise on the relevant issues. But, at least in my preliminary assessment, this report doesn't advocate any radical or seriously problematic reforms. I agree with its apparent suggestion that cameras in the Court would not be a problem, and that the Court should continue its recently established practice of livestreaming of oral arguments.

All four reports are valuable resources for scholars and others interested in the subjects they cover, because they do an excellent job of surveying the literature on these issues, and summarizing arguments for and against various reform proposals. That will experts and legal commentators happy, but won't do much to mollify anyone who hoped that the Commission would provide a rousing endorsement of radical reform.

I hope that the term limits report will help generate momentum for this idea, though it will not be easy to enact the necessary constitutional amendment. The other reports are valuable resources for experts, but probably won't have more than a very modest impact on public debate.

It's possible that the Commission's final report (which may well include actual recommendations for reform) will take different positions form these preliminary documents. At this point, I doubt that will be the case. But time will tell!

NEXT: Child Marriage Prosecution Opinion as to the Lev Tahor Ultra-Orthodox Group, Described by Some as "Jewish Taliban"

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University, and author of Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom and Democracy and Political Ignorance: Why Smaller Government is Smarter.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

    I think it was wise to put a number of clingers on the panel, to promote diverse discussion and impart a sense of fairness.

    With respect to Supreme Court enlargement, however, I believe that question will — and should — be decided by decision of the appropriate authorities, after careful consideration and rejection of conservatives’ arguments.

    1. TwelveInchPianist

      Go ahead and enlarge the court. But imagine all the shit you’ve have to build in AZ and WV if you want to confirm any justices.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

        Arizona and West Virginia will get nothing if Pennsylvania and Wisconsin relegate Sens. Sinema and Manchin — and the interests of West Virginians — to the ranks of the dispensable.

        1. Greg J

          Keep on wanking, Rev.

          You’ve got no hope post 2022

          1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

            Clingers have been forecasting the end of liberal-libertarian progress for decades . . . they stop making silly predictions when they are replaced, leaving fewer and fewer conservatives left to make stupid predictions.

            In a nation whose electorate steadily becomes less White, less bigoted, less backward, less rural, and less religious — I am content and conservatives are increasingly irrelevant culture war casualties.

            You keep rooting for the tide to turn in that culture war, Greg J. Being correct wouldn’t suit you.

            1. Nisiiko

              Less white means “less productive.”

    2. Life of Brian

      I guess the “hope springs eternal” card is just about all you have to play in response to something like this that basically goes 180 degrees against your months of gleeful predictions.

      But back to the merits: if the “appropriate authorities” were going to arbitrarily pack the court, they could have done that right away. They formed the committee for cover. Arbitrarily packing the court after the committee recommended not to do so would put their credibility in a far worse position than had they not formed the committee at all.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

        Months of predictions? It has been decades of predictions, and decades of vindication of those predictions on the strong tide of progress, with more decades destined to follow.

        The enlargement of the Court may occur in one year. It might occur in three years. It might be five.

        I can wait. The precise timing of each particular element of progress — end of the filibuster; enlargement of the House; admission of a few states; criminalization of voter suppression; enlargement of the Supreme Court; diminution of bigotry; promotion of gun safety; end of most country music — is a relatively small point.

        I can wait. Everything is easier for the winners.

    3. Artie, these are all dumbass, rent seeking, scumbag lawyers, in total denial. The number of Justices has be even. It should be 500 if they are going to legislate from the bench. No scumbag lawyer should be allowed on it. Move the Court out of Washington. The white part is gayer than San Fran, and totally degenerate and the rent seeking capital of the nation. Move it to the real America in the middle of the continent. When the dumbass scumbag on the bench, makes a wrong decision, impeach on the spot. To deter.

      1. Oh yes, and hey Boomer. You too need to be replaced by a diverse. Diversity is the strength of our nation.

        1. Were therr non-lawyers in this group? It is inpossible any human can regulate himself? If not, this psnel has zero credibility and is dismissed.

    4. Michael D

      If a future Republican President seeks to pack the court in the future, would that also be justified in response to Biden theoretically doing the same now? Does not that back and forth negate the legitimacy of the court and render it nothing more than a political football?

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

        The Court was a political football when the clingers stacked its deck — as was their right when they had the votes.

        Their impotent, hypocritical whimpering will be entertainment when the American mainstream has the votes to arrange a Supreme Court that reflects modern America rather than a bunch of intolerant, backward, superstitious Federalist Societeers. Better Americans can, should, and I believe will enlarge the Court in scrupulous compliance with relevant authority and unwavering ongruence with repeatedly established, longstanding precedent.

        1. Krayt

          Most of those things you mention are little frogs. The big ones just make it easier to muck about in economics to drag us towards corruption as politicians get in the way to be paid to get back out of the way. A collapsing empire, as all do, that has turned away from keeping the trade routes open, into lording over its own people. Meanwhile, as happens hand-in-hand with this process, a new center of empire has formed on its outskirts, doing a better job of keeping the trade routes open.

          Mid east in Iraq –> Greece –> Rome –> Atlantic and North Sea –> Britain –> America –> oh well.

          1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

            America continues to get better, but disaffected clingers see all of this damnable progress as reason to expect the Lord God of the Bible to soon smite the infidels mightily.

            It is fortunate for modern America that the clingers’ god is a paltry, illusory thing.

  2. AmosArch

    The constitution is more explicit on term limits yet that is the strategy they want to go with after courtpacking?

    1. Krayt

      I’d rather see term limits on Congress before the Supreme Court.

      Good luck with that.

    2. Sarcastr0

      It’s almost as though one is better policy than the other.

      But who could possibly care about that?!

      1. MatthewSlyfield

        Maybe, it’s better policy, the judicial term limits would require a constitutional amendment.

        If you think the courts would roll over and “reinterpret” the constitution to allow judicial term limits without an amendment, you are delusional.

      2. Greg J

        It’s almost like one policy is explicitly banned by the US Constitution.

        Who could have a problem with that?

        Or, right. the same idiots who claim that abortion is a right guaranteed by the US Constitution think it’s perfectly fine to ignore the actual Constitution when it gets in their way.

        But expect the rest of us to be rubes who “obey the Constitution” whenever SCOTUS rules their way.

        Do you even understand the concept of logic?

  3. Titus PUllo

    sort of like the gold commission Reagan had…nothing is going to change but the proponents get to vent some anger off and they will go away

  4. I’m skeptical of jurisdiction stripping for all sorts of reasons (see here: https://dilanesper.substack.com/p/jurisdiction-stripping-doesnt-work ) but purporting to strip the jurisdiction of STATE courts is a complete nonstarter. Congress can preempt state jurisdiction over certain cases by passing a federal statute, but there’s no way Congress can prohibit a state from hearing constitutional claims especially if there isn’t an available federal forum. That’s just fantasyland, even more than court packing.

    1. Brett Bellmore

      Court packing is a bad idea, but unambiguously constitutional.

      Preempting state courts is BOTH a bad idea and unconstitutional.

  5. ah....Clem

    18 year terms make so much sense. Vacancies are predictable, it means every president gets two nominations per term (absent a vacancy for some other reason), it provides a set of senior justices to fill in for recusals (which should happen more often).

    And at the expense of getting all science-fictiony, it is very possible that advances in medical technology may keep the well connected alive into their second or third century. Imagine a court composed entirely of over-120-year-olds who have held their seats for 70 years and show no sign of dying or retiring.

    1. Krayt

      Or Congress, more still.

      Reportedly some people kept voting for Strom Thurmond because they were afraid that if they didn’t, he’d die.

      There’s already-existing memetic defense patter for useful idiots to spout in favor of no term limits: how dare ye limit my right to vote for people I think are doing a good job. This will, after life extension gets better, guaranteed, be trotted out on order by those entrenching themselves in government power for ever and ever.

  6. Michael D

    Forgive me if I am wrong but the last major piece of legislation that stripped the courts of jurisdiction was AEDPA. Most criminal justice advocates would argue that was a huge error that harms the rights of those who may have been unjustly convicted in death penalty cases.

    One would think that the finality of the death penalty would demand that the justice system render punishment only to the person guilty of the crime. Yet we know dozens of people sentenced to death have been exonerated.

    I would suggest any future proposal would be equally misguided.

  7. iowatwo

    Compromise is the best route?

    Each 4 year Presidential term get one Justice. If there are nine justices on the court, the one with the highest age/tenure index, moves to the “Senior Bench”. This Senior Bench would be used on an ‘as need’ basis. If one dies, a year latter, the Senior bench with the lowest age/tenure index would fill out the court. At that point the President decides when he will fill his one allotted position on the Court.
    This solves a host of complaints about the makeup of the court, and the appointment process
    The Senate would have to be reigned in also.
    Instead of a half plus one to approve, maybe it would take a super majority to deny an appointment.

    This is just idle thoughts, I’m sure there are details to work out.

  8. PurplePros

    Yes, instead of packing the commission with packers he trimmed the commission with term-ites.

  9. JonFrum

    Simpler still: age limits. Cognitive abilites go down with age, and the older you get, the faster they go down. If you gave these gimps intelligence and memory tests, you’d be horrified by the results. Yes, with age comes experience. But age also erodes the ability to solve novel problems. And memory goes down the toilet.

    No matter how sharp you think they are, no eighty year old should be in a black robe – it’s just not flattering for them. The clerks are doing all the work, and cleaning their chins with a napkin after they eat to boot. Send the geezers home for good at 80 at a minimum. That way, when you vote for president, you’ll know that an SC seat is up for grabs.

    1. Cal Cetín

      Does this mean that Oliver Wendell Holmes was a drooling imbecile when he wrote the Buck v. Bell opiinion?

  10. Kleppe

    I don’t understand; what does any of this have to do with foot voting?

  11. QuantumBoxCat

    I searched the commissions report for the “pack” and did not find any results. Probably because the term “court packing” is pejorative when discussing reform of it’s size. If you are using the phrase “court packing” (as Somin does) you don’t actually need to say you’re against it; it can be inferred from your use of the phrase.

    I’m other words, your choice of language indicates your position on the issue. When I talk about the issue I use the term “court reform,” and not surprisingly, I am not opposed to changing the size of the Court (adding or removing seats).

    With regards to the Court’s jurisdiction, I think the commission frames the debate incorrectly, which leads it to focus on “jurisdiction stripping” rather than Congress granting jurisdiction.

  12. Greg J

    While it notes that some Commission members are sympathetic to packing as a way to offset what they see as illegitimate Republican manipulation of the Supreme Court nomination process

    The fact that you presented this line as something other than delusional garbage shows how pathetic your judgment is, Ilya.

    The Democrats announced with Bork the new rules:
    Any Senate Majority can reject any Supreme Court nominee, no matter how qualified, for any reason they want, including pure politics.

    This rule gave the Dems Kennedy, Souter, and Sotomayor. And it cost them the chance to replace Scalia. Which wouldn’t have done them a damn bit of good if they hadn’t first got Kennedy and Souter, and had Souter wait for a Democrat President so he could be replaced with Soto.

    Anyone who complains about “illegitimate Republican manipulation of the Supreme Court nomination process” is a lying sack of shit, deserving of no respect.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

      I encourage Republicans to use power they possess. They should do their damnedest while they can.

      I also encourage them to try to limit their whining when Democrats use the predictable power of the mainstream and majority to impose liberal-libertarian preferences on the culture war’s conservative losers, including enlargement of the Supreme Court, the circuit courts, the district courts. the House of Representatives (with it the Electoral College), and the union (adding senators).

    2. Nelson

      Uh, Greg? Anthony Kennedy was a Reagan appointee and David Souter was a Bush 41 appointee. So two of of the three you said Dems got were actually Republican appointees.

      Bork’s role in the Saturday Night Massacre was enough reason to reject him as a Justice. Unless you want to argue that the Saturday Night Massacre was a good thing?

      And even you have to admit that, 10 months before an election, saying, “The American people may well elect a president who decides to nominate Judge Garland for Senate consideration. The next president may also nominate someone very different. Either way, our view is this: Give the people a voice,” and then confirming Amy Coney Barrett 46 days before the next election is pure hypocrisy and power politics, right?

  13. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

    The interesting discussion involves attempting to predict the issue that will precipitate enlargement of the Supreme Court.

    Will it be voting rights?

    Abortion?

    Gun safety?

    General partisanship (including gridlock)?

    Bigotry (racism, gay-bashing, misogyny, xenophobia, etc.)?

    Special privilege for religion?

    Economic issues (antitrust, taxation, wealth disparity)?

    Health care?

    Advancing age among justices?

    I am more interested in which it occurs than in the precise precipitate.

    1. Nisiiko

      https://breeding.zone/topic/31782-do-you-feel-it-when-ur-pumped-with-cum/

      These are your people, mister.

  14. Moderation4ever

    Term limits seem to be the idea to move ahead. I hope that those hoping to increase the number of justices will focus on the idea of term limits. It will not get them what they want immediately but it will improve things in the long term.

    Term limits will require an amendment and the next question is can we get someone to start that process. Will either Speaker Pelosi or Senator Schumer put forth an amendment?

  15. Alpheus W Drinkwater

    Do we know if the decisions by Jack Goldsmith and Caleb Nelson to resign from the committee have anything to do with the content of the discussion materials? Timing seems a little suspicious.

  16. Cal Cetín

    What’s a good stripping song?

    Judges, judges, judges
    Making sport at the Supreme Court
    Judges, judges, judges
    I got a shadow docket in my pocket
    Judges, judges, judges
    Raising the heat with seven more seats
    Do you like the song
    At Volokh dot com
    Ya know she did me
    Well then she packed my bench

  17. ragebot

    What happens if the prez gets two terms so gets four SC nominations but the opposing party is in control of the Senate for eight years and refuses to confirm all four nominations? Do the the senior justices continue to serve? Not to mention what happens if all four of the senior justices croak during the next prez’s term but none of his nominations are confirmed. Switch around the numbers how ever you like but even with a 50-50 Senate it is quite possible to have an even number of SC justices resulting in no decisions due to ties. Of course something similar might happen under the current system and for a while under Obama there were only eight sitting justices.

    At another level I have to wonder how many peeps here have seen “The Pelican Brief”.
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Pelican_Brief_(film)

    1. Purple Martin

      Given the issues around the appointments of Gorsuch and Barrett, that’s certainly an issue to consider. But it seems solvable incenting the Senate.

      If sufficient motivation exists to institute term limits, further process reengineering could be added to the enabling legislation/amendment, to establish mandatory advice & consent practices to prevent Senate blockades.

      There would be many way to do this. Perhaps failure of the Senate to vote a nominee up-or-down (say, within four months) should be considered Senate consent under the advice & consent clause.

      Also, stipulate that vacancies occurring for reasons other than term limits are not to be filled within four months of a presidential election. Direct that such vacancies be filled for the remaining unexpired term, with a cushion allowing such a Justice to be reappointed/reapproved and serve no more than 24 years total (similar to a President being able to serve up to ten years in similar circumstances).

      This might or might not be the best solution to your issue, but just noting such issues are solvable.

  18. Nelson

    Can we all acknowledge that in this day and age a President appointing a panel that comes back with conclusions, some which the President agrees with and some which he doesn’t, backed by detailed arguments for each conclusion and containing dissenting arguments, is unexpectedly wonderful?

    Unless, I guess, you want nonstop partisan extremism and hate reasonable and moderate governance.

Please to post comments