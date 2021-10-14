Religious Worship, Political Commentary About Religion, and Federal Power Under the Commerce Clause

From Jingrong v. Chinese Anti-Cult World Alliance Inc., decided today by the Second Circuit (Judge Susan Carney, joined by Judges John Walker and Pierre Leval):

This appeal presents the question of whether five tables on the sidewalk in Flushing, Queens, New York—where Plaintiffs … passed out flyers and displayed posters primarily protesting the Chinese Communist Party's treatment of Falun Gong—constitute "a place of religious worship" under the Freedom of Access to Clinics Entrances Act ("FACEA"), 18 U.S.C. § 248. Plaintiffs are adherents of Falun Gong, a modern spiritual practice originating in China. They allege that Defendants … harassed, intimidated, and interfered with them when they engaged in activities at the tables. Based on these incidents, Plaintiffs brought a claim under FACEA, which makes it unlawful to intentionally injure, intimidate, or interfere with or to attempt to injure, intimidate, or interfere with a person exercising her religion at "a place of religious worship." They allege that the sidewalk tables are a "place of religious worship." We hold that "a place of religious worship" is anywhere that religious adherents collectively recognize or religious leadership designates as a space primarily to gather for or hold religious worship activities. We hold further that the tables do not qualify under this definition: at summary judgment, the undisputed record showed that Plaintiffs and their fellow practitioners treated the tables primarily as a base for protesting and raising public awareness about the Chinese Communist Party's alleged abuses against Falun Gong, rather than for religious worship. Nor was there evidence that the Falun Gong religious leadership had designated the tables as a place primarily to gather for or hold religious worship activities. Accordingly, the § 248(a)(2) claim fails…. Certainly, the record contains some evidence that volunteers who staffed the tables would pray or "promot[e] the Fa" there. But the issue is not whether there is any evidence that worship activities sometimes occurred at the tables. Rather, we must determine whether there is sufficient evidence for a reasonable jury to conclude that the primary purpose of the tables is religious worship. Consider the distinction between two hypotheticals: members of a sports team form a prayer circle on a field before a game but do not conceive of that field as "a place of religious worship" in their religious tradition. By contrast, adherents of a particular religion rent a secular facility to conduct their daily or weekly church services and conceive of that space as devoted to religious worship during that time. Although religious worship is taking place in both examples, only the latter circumstance involves "a place of religious worship" because religious adherents have so designated that space for that primary purpose. The record here shows that at most that there were only sporadic instances of worship at the tables. Plaintiffs and their fellow practitioners instead understood the primary purpose of the tables as a site from which to disseminate information about the Chinese Communist Party's treatment of Falun Gong….

Judge John Walker concurred to add that "the conduct is beyond Congress' Commerce Clause authority to regulate" (the majority didn't reach that question):

In prohibiting violence against worshippers at places of religious worship, FACEA regulates local, non-economic conduct that has at best a tenuous connection to interstate commerce. The Supreme Court in United States v. Lopez and United States v. Morrison expressly rejected the notion that the commerce power reaches "noneconomic, violent criminal conduct" of the sort proscribed here "based solely on that conduct's aggregate effect on interstate commerce." …