Free Speech

Florida Ban on Private Businesses Requiring Vaccine Verification Likely Violates the First Amendment

So a federal court concludes, in a decision about cruise lines but using reasoning that likely applies to other businesses as well.

|

In yesterday's Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ltd. v. Rivkees, Judge Kathleen M. Williams (S.D. Fla.) issued a preliminary injunction against Florida's ban on businesses requiring proof of vaccination.

[1.] Judge Williams held that the law likely violated the First Amendment, because it was a content-based restriction on the speech that businesses can demand from customers:

Section 381.00316 is a content-based restriction because, on its face, it draws distinctions based on the message of speech. In other words, it is apparent from the text of the law that speech is regulated differently because of its subject matter and content. The Statute prohibits businesses from requiring their patrons to present "documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery" for access or services. Fla. Stat. § 381.00316(1). However, nothing in the Statute prohibits businesses from demanding documentation of a negative COVID-19 test or any other type of medical or informational documentation.

In fact, because the Statute allows businesses to institute "screening protocols" to protect public health, business entities are expressly permitted to require this type of documentation, including COVID-19 test results, other vaccine documentation, and other types of medical information. Under Section 381.00316, the only documentation businesses cannot demand is COVID-19 vaccine documentation. Accordingly, the statute is a content-based restriction because it singles out documentation regarding a particular subject matter (certification of "COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery") and subjects it to restrictions (businesses may not require them for entry or services) that do not apply to documents regarding other topics.

Nor could this restriction be defended as being a facet of a general ban on discrimination against the unvaccinated, because apparently no such ban exists:

The reasoning in the case Dana's R.R. Supply v. Attorney General further illustrates why the Statute is not merely an economic regulation, but a restriction on speech. In Dana, the Eleventh Circuit considered a First Amendment challenge to Florida's "no-surcharge law," which made it a second-degree misdemeanor for merchants to impose a "surcharge" for credit card purchases, but allowed them to offer "a discount for the purpose of inducing payment by cash." At first blush, the law appeared to prohibit "dual-pricing" conduct (i.e., "charging different prices to different customers depending on whether payment is made in cash or by credit card"). However, the court noted that the law did not actually accomplish this objective because merchants could still offer discounts for cash payments, as expressly authorized by the Statute.

Instead, the court found that the law was a restriction on speech because it allowed merchants to engage in dual-pricing, as long as the cost difference was described as a "cash discount" and not a "credit card surcharge." The Eleventh Circuit explained, "[i]n order to violate the statute, a defendant must communicate the price difference to a customer and that communication must denote the relevant price difference as a credit-card surcharge," as opposed to a cash discount. As such, the court held that the law was a content-based restriction because it penalized the "wrong choice" of "equally plausible alternative descriptions of an objective reality." [The U.S. Supreme Court adopted very similar reasoning in Expressions Hair Design v. Schneiderman (2017).]

Similar to the law in Dana's R.R. Supply, at first blush, Section 381.00316 appears to prohibit businesses from requiring patrons to verify their vaccination status for entry or services. However, a review of the text shows that nothing in the statute forbids businesses from doing so. Instead, the Statute only disallows businesses from requiring customers to verify their vaccination status with "documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-transmission recovery." Accordingly, businesses could still require customers to provide oral verification as to whether they have received a COVID-19 vaccination….

[2.] Judge Williams also held that the statute violates the Dormant Commerce Clause as applied to cruise lines; unlike the First Amendment analysis, this part of the decision wouldn't generally apply to other kinds of business:

The dormant Commerce Clause … limits the authority of states to enact laws that indirectly affect—that substantially burden—interstate commerce…. [W]hen a state statute "regulates even-handedly to effectuate a legitimate local public interest, and its effects on interstate commerce are only incidental, it will be upheld unless the burden imposed on such commerce is clearly excessive in relation to the putative local benefits." …

[T]he Court presumes that Florida's decision to enact Section 381.00316 reflects the state's desire to safeguard its residents' rights to medical privacy and prevent "discrimination" against unvaccinated residents.

Outside of conclusory characterizations of Florida's commitment to these concepts as local purposes, Defendant fails to articulate why they are legitimate local purposes or how they weigh against any burdens that the Statute imposes on interstate commerce. Defendant's mere assertion of protecting medical privacy and preventing "discriminating" against unvaccinated persons, without more, fails to satisfy the dictates of Pike and its progeny. And … Defendant cites to no relevant authority to support his claim that these objectives constitute legitimate state interests.

Furthermore, Section 381.00316 does not actually advance the objectives of protecting "medical privacy" and "discrimination" against unvaccinated individuals in any meaningful way. Among other reasons …, Florida's failure to regulate employers, COVID-19 test results, and other medical documentation—including documentary proof-of-vaccination requirements for schoolchildren—conflicts with its purported desire to protect medical privacy. The statute also does not actually protect against the "discrimination" of unvaccinated individuals. As explained, cruise lines have adopted measures and practices that differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers. {Additionally, there is no record evidence that Plaintiffs intend to maintain or store COVID-19 vaccination documentation for any period of time. Plaintiffs stated at oral argument that they use documentary proof of vaccination for verification purposes only and do not at all maintain, store, or transmit this type of information.}

[And] Plaintiffs are likely to succeed on the merits in showing that Section 381.00316 imposes substantial burdens on interstate commerce that will directly affect their abilities to operate the Norwegian Gem and other vessels. Plaintiffs contend that, because "NCLH's vessels reach international waters and sail to interstate and foreign ports, many of which require proof of vaccination to enter without testing …. [Section 381.00316] has the effect of blocking or hampering the operation of cruise lines in and out of Florida …. excessively burden[ing] the free flow of commerce between States and between Nations." … Amid myriad, rapidly-changing requirements regarding quarantining and testing, there is one constant that facilitates cruise line customers' access to advertised ports of call: documentary proof of vaccination will expedite passengers' entry into virtually every single country and port where Plaintiffs intend to sail….

Section 381.00316 presents an impediment to commerce analogous to an Illinois law that required trucks to use curved mudguards. See Bibb v. Navajo Freight Lines, Inc., 359 U.S. 520 (1959). In Bibb, the Supreme Court held that an Illinois law unconstitutionally burdened interstate commerce in part because trucks traveling through Illinois from other states could not reasonably comply with the state's law requiring curved mudguards when Arkansas required, and nearly every other state permitted, trucks to use straight mudguards. The Supreme Court stated that "[a] State which insists on a design out of line with the requirements of almost all the other States may sometimes place a great burden of delay and inconvenience on those interstate motor carriers entering or crossing its territory." And while such a design "may be so compelling that the innovating State need not be the one to give way," the Supreme Court determined that Illinois had not met that showing when balanced against "the clear burden on commerce." … If Plaintiffs abandon their plan to require all passengers to present documentary proof of vaccination (see DE 3-1, at ¶¶ 13–15), and passengers must instead be subjected to an array of diverse quarantining and testing requirements, it will impede the ability of Plaintiffs to manage the business of vessels at foreign and interstate ports and lead to incalculable and unpredictable delays in travel….

[3.] Judge Williams didn't decide whether the state law is preempted by federal safety regulations, because the other arguments were sufficient to justify the preliminary injunction against the law. But the court stated that "Plaintiffs have raised compelling arguments" supporting such preemption," which "[t]he Court will address these arguments at a later stage of the proceeding."

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Stephen Lathrop

    Much as I favor overturning Florida’s nutcase law, I don’t like doing it on 1A grounds when it ought to be done instead on emergency powers grounds.

    Seems like we see more and more resort by courts to the notion of content based speech restrictions to create leverage to get to substantive outcomes which are not really about speech. It’s convenient, because no matter what you do, some kind of expressive activity is likely involved, and with each different kind of thing you want to do, the content changes. That can be used to make it look like every legal question is resolvable by invoking content restrictions on speech as a basis for a ruling. That seems unwise.

    If a court is going to invoke 1A speech protection, the principal issue ought to be a speech issue, and not something else. In the cruise line case it is something else—the power of a private company to use emergency measures to keep its workers, customers, and profits safe from contagion.

    1. Dr. Ed 2

  2. Michael P

    By similar logic, would it also be a 1A violation to prohibit businesses from demanding that customers recite loyalty oaths?

    1. Ben_

      1. Queen Amalthea

        Uh, that’s not commercial speech.

        1. Michael P

          Why not? The process of boarding passengers, including what declarations are mandatory during that prices, is integral to the core business of these cruise lines.

  3. Jerry B.

    If called on the constitutionality of his ban, De Santis can just cite President Biden.

  4. Ben_

    Is this really legal analysis?

    Among other reasons …, Florida’s failure to regulate employers, COVID-19 test results, and other medical documentation—including documentary proof-of-vaccination requirements for schoolchildren—conflicts with its purported desire to protect medical privacy

    Judges can overturn a law because other laws don’t exist (yet)? The judge seems to think he’s trying to win a debate instead of applying genuine legal analysis.

    1. Queen Amalthea

      The argument is that Florida’s lack of regulation regarding protecting medical privacy in other areas undercuts that given justification here.

      1. Michael P

        So the state must do either 0% or 100% of a thing, with no ability to prioritize or draw lines between those extremes?

  5. Dr. Ed 2

    I disagree based on precedent.

    A state *can* (and many do) prohibit private companies from inquiring as to marital status — imagine a cruise company demanding to see a copy of marriage licenses before permitting a heterosexual couple to share a stateroom.

    A state *can* (and many do) prohibit private companies from inquiring as to sexual orientation as well. Or if one has a prior criminal conviction, or children, or has had an abortion.

    If a state can do all of that, how is this speech any different?

    1. Glaucomatose

      Well, for a start, there are actually laws that prohibit discrimination based on marital status and sexual orientation.

      1. raspberrydinners

  6. Dr. Ed 2

    Who owns the port facilities?

    In many states, a state entity owns (and often operates) the port and this is because of public funding that went to preserve and upgrade port facilities over the years.

    Hence if Florida owns the port facilities that the ships are docking at, couldn’t it say that ships which dock at ITS facilities can’t do this?

    They are free to go dock in Georgia if they wish…

    1. loki13

  7. loki13

    So this is an interesting decision- I think that (w/r/t Cruise Ships) there are other grounds, but this seems sound at first.

    Based on controlling 11th Circuit precedent, a state cannot mandate that there is a difference in the way things are communicated based on the state’s preferences, and label that as a regulation. This is the cash/credit card decision referenced (Dana). Here, the allowance for screening, and allowance for businesses to continue to refuse to allow non-vaccinated individuals on their premises, but a specific content-based requirement that they not use Covid-19 vaccination documents (or those showing recovery) is the issue.

    So, sure? Obviously, there’s the whole “expression” issue (inherently expressive conduct) but I’m reasonably sure that cruise ship sailed long ago.

    1. Nathan S

      But the surcharge case law violates the First Amendment because it regulates *how* the business conveys their otherwise lawful act. Nothing in the Florida law bars the manner in which the cruise line can describe their vaccine policies, only the material they may demand from their customers as proof. Analogizing it to the credit card surcharge cases, it would be like the court saying it’s a violation of the First Amendment to outlaw surcharges for credit cards because they discriminate against non-credit card users. That’s not where the first amendment violation is

      1. loki13

        I think the Court does a good job of explaining why it falls squarely within the gambit considering current caselaw.

        If you think that the Court is wrong, and that these types of cases (including cases such as Sorrell) are wrong, that’s fine!

        But it’s not like Courts have been reticent about treating these types of regulations as First Amendment issues.

  8. Queen Amalthea

    It’s interesting just how much Trumpistas like Ben, Ed, etc., *need* this. They just don’t want people to behave in ways that take Covid seriously or in a different way than they would to do so. But in a free country people get to think and behave differently than you do.

  9. Nathan S

    I don’t think it’s a sign of strength in the argument that the judge had to reason backwards to get to his conclusion that this law regulates speech. Shouldn’t he have decided this was a regulation of speech *before* deciding it was not content neutral?

    1. loki13

      There is a whole opinion that is linked.

      The issue (w/r/t the FA) was whether this was a regulation of speech; that is the primary point of analysis. Only after that does the Court go into the full intermediate scrutiny analysis (commercial speech, Central Hudson).

      TLDR- the actual opinion is not just the excerpts.

      Finally, I hope everyone remembers that this is just the preliminary injunction order, not the final opinion after a trial.

  10. starlord1988

    I like the outcome of the court case, but how is this policy related to the 1st amendment? I don’t see how a medical decision relates to it. If this law violates the first amendment, it would seem like any law could violate the first amendment.

  11. ReaderY

    I am very dubious about first amendment grounds here. After all, bans on asking questions to prospective employees about their membership in protected categories has long been upheld. I don’t see this as different.

    Florida may be foolish to seek to protect non-vaccinated people. But if government generally speaking has a compelling interest in enabling people to participate in commerce that overrides the first amendment, as has been held recently, I wouldn’t see why that wouldn’t apply here. And speech in commercial settings has traditionally been considered less protected.

    Let’s be clear. Suppose a state had a law prohibiting asking prospective customers’ sexual orientation. Would that violate the First Anendment?

    I don’t see why the two would be analyzed differently. Here Florida has reasonably determined that unvaccinated people are persecuted and subjected to animosity, and therefore deserve protection to prevent discriminatory efforts to keep them out of the flow if commerce. I might disagree with that determination. But it certainly has a rational basis.

    It’s a discrimination law like every other siscrimination law. It shouldn’t be treated any differently.

    If the court really has “emergency powers” to simply overide normal law when it feels really strongly, the normal rule of law be damned, then perhaps Donald Trump was right to be disappointed that they didn’t use their powers to make him President for a second term.

    1. loki13

      “I am very dubious about first amendment grounds here. After all, bans on asking questions to prospective employees about their membership in protected categories has long been upheld. I don’t see this as different.”

      Really? There are bans about that? I honestly didn’t know that. Can you provide a citation?

      What I do know is that companies don’t ask about protected status, because if you do, then that can become prima facie evidence of the discrimination. So if your job interviewer keeps asking about your sexual orientation, and you don’t get a job, then not only does the applicant think that’s the cause (increasing the chance of a lawsuit) but that’s evidence for the lawsuit.

