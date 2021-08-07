The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

If The Supreme Court Rules Against The Eviction Moratorium, When Would Holdover Tenants Actually Be Evicted?

During normal times, it can take months to evict tenants. Now with a massive backlog, it could take years.

|

By this point, it should be painfully clear that the Biden Administration's latest eviction moratorium is an effort to bide time. The President has admitted as much. Now, DOJ will oppose any adverse ruling, citing the risk of irreparable harm if tenants are evicted. For example, DOJ argues in a DDC brief:

Any injury to Plaintiffs caused by a temporary administrative stay is outweighed by the risk of illness and mortality if the moratorium targeting areas of high or substantial transmission is unnecessarily lifted at this moment when new cases are rapidly increasing due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

Eviction is not an immediate process. During normal times, it can take weeks, and event months to evict someone. The Dukeminier & Krier casebook (Chapter 7) lists several estimates. For example, New York requires 30 day notice, and the process can take 3-6 months. A study from the District of Columbia found the average time to evict was 114 days. In Massachusetts, the process could take as long as two years! All of these estimates are from normal times. Now, courts will have a massive, 18-month backlog. It will take forever for the clerk to file the cases, process them, issues summons, provide notice, schedule hearings, etc. Plus, states offer additional ways to challenging evictions based on hardships. I think the fears that millions of people will immediately be thrown on the street where they can spread COVID are entirely unfounded.

There is another property-related issue to address. The moratorium simply prevents landlords from removing tenants. It does not forgive the unpaid rent. Unless Congress takes action, millions of Americans will have massive debts they will never be able to repay. Their credit scores will be destroyed. And they will likely be unable to ever get a lease again, because of past failure to pay rent. This moratorium will have cataclysmic long-term effects for the housing market. The longer this process drags out, the more problems will be created.

I've been giving the Supreme Court vote count some more thought. It may not be 5-4. The Chief could be livid that the government is thumbing its nose at the Court. I also have to imagine that Justice Breyer, and maybe even Justice Kagan, are upset with this sort of cynical ploy. I almost wish the Court granted cert here. The shadow docket spares Acting SG the need to defend this policy live.

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: August 7, 2010

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Where is the evidence that eviction increases transmission? The locked down had higher death rates, because they breathed the air of others indoors. Being outside reduces the rate of transmission. Eviction to the street will reduce transmission. The landlords should argue for expedited evictions to reduce the risks to the tenants.

    Failing expeditious evictions, send the bill to the quacks at the CDC.

    1. Don Nico

      “eviction increases transmission”
      Anyone who has residual brain function knows that “reason” is pure fantasy

      1. Michael P

        Also, it’s kind of ludicrous to think that a county-based rule would “prevent the introduction, transmission, or spread of communicable diseases from foreign countries into the States or possessions, or from one State or possession into any other State or possession”. It might be hard to demonstrate even a rational basis for that aspect of the rule.

  2. Don Nico

    This entire debacle is why we sold our rental property when our reliable renters left. The risk of getting resistive litigious renter are just too great in CA which often won’t enforce rental agreements

    1. JohannesDinkle

      “Pacific Heights” 1990.

  3. dwb68

    “Should” be livid, because who really knows with Roberts.

    Also, they completely misrepresented that they had no intention of renewing the moratorium, then went ahead and did it anyway. During normal times, this, combined with all the times that they flipped position with the Trump admin (then went on to lose) should mean that their credibility is zero.

    I say “should” because who really knows how long Roberts will allow the Federal govt, states, and municipalities to play games, defending something all the way to appellate court, then deciding to moot the case at the SC cert stage to evade review. I suspect it wont be him that clamps down, it will be 5 others who decide that they have had enough.

  4. Commenter_XY

    Suppose lightning strikes, and SCoTUS enjoins the policy from taking effect. Could a state institute an eviction moratorium?
    In the People’s Republic of NJ, there is a state moratorium on evictions. Is it constitutional for a state to do it? Would it matter if the eviction were an executive order, or an actual law passed by the NJ People’s Duma (e.g. state assembly, and state senate)?

    1. Brett Bellmore

      I suppose that depends on the Court’s basis for the ruling. Lack of statutory authority wouldn’t stop the states, but declaring it an unconstitutional taking would.

    2. Michael P

      The state has a general police power, so it doesn’t have the separation-of-powers or delegation problems that the Surgeon General does under 42 USC 264. A state would still have to overcome the Fifth Amendment argument, probably by compensating the landlord for the temporary taking, and would also have to address a Contracts Clause argument if the state argued that deferring rent collection isn’t the same as a taking.

    3. Y. I sued NJ, and lost in Federal Court. It is not a resource for rational review.

    4. dwb68

      Probably not “SCoTUS enjoins the policy from taking effect” –

      Lower courts will most likely do the dirty work, the SC may simply have the opportunity to deny cert and/or decline to stay the mandate.

  5. jdgalt1

    With all the stimulus payments plus increased unemployment that has been handed out in the last year and a half, no renter has really been unable to pay. So everyone who stands to be out on the street with no credit and no prospect of being housed again thoroughly deserves it. We just need enough police to handle these people when they turn to other forms of crime, as they soon will.

  6. Jaypd

    I don’t think Blackman has ever been evicted. And it’s funny that as he is in a red state he picks two blue states to talk about. In idaho i can assure you you’ll be homeless soon.

Please to post comments