L.A. Superior Court Mandates Vaccination for All Staff,

once the vaccine gets final FDA approval (and subject to medical and religious exemptions).

So reports the L.A. Times (Matt Hamilton). The approval is expected by early September, and after that staff will have 45 days to get the vaccine. Seems sensible to me (though perhaps proof of immunity stemming from infection should be allowed as an alternative to immunity from vaccination, if Todd Zywicki's theory is correct.)

    One practical issue with relying on post-infection immunity is that there is a very wide range of immune responses possible. Asymptomatic or low-grade cases may lead to weak immunity. Vaccines have the advantage of standardized doses, and of being designed to stimulate immune responses. The virus, at least at first, suppresses them: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-19706-9

    In May, a paper appeared in Nature with the first numbers on antibody levels versus degree of protection. One option would be to require some threshold to be reached on an antibody test. But with a vaccination being simpler than an antibody test, it’s not clear what reason there would be.

