L.A. Superior Court Mandates Vaccination for All Staff,
once the vaccine gets final FDA approval (and subject to medical and religious exemptions).
So reports the L.A. Times (Matt Hamilton). The approval is expected by early September, and after that staff will have 45 days to get the vaccine. Seems sensible to me (though perhaps proof of immunity stemming from infection should be allowed as an alternative to immunity from vaccination, if Todd Zywicki's theory is correct.)