Vaccines

Lawsuit Over George Mason Vaccination Ban Seeks Exemption for Those Who Had Already Contracted COVID

The lawsuit is filed by our own coblogger Todd Zywicki, a professor at the George Mason law school.

|

You can read the Complaint in Zywicki v. Washington (E.D. Va.), filed yesterday; an excerpt:

Professor Todd Zywicki has already contracted and fully recovered from COVID19. As a result, he has acquired robust natural immunity, confirmed unequivocally by multiple positive SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests conducted over the past year. Professor Zywicki's
immunologist, Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, has advised him that, based on his immunity status and personal medical history, it is medically unnecessary to undergo a vaccination procedure at this point (which fact also renders the procedure and any attendant risks medically unethical).

Yet, if Professor Zywicki follows his doctor's advice and elects not to take the vaccine, that will diminish his efficacy in performing his professional responsibilities by hamstringing him in various ways, such as requiring him to wear a mask that has no public health value given his naturally acquired immunity. He will also face adverse disciplinary consequences. In short, the Policy is unmistakably coercive and cannot reasonably be considered anything other than an unlawful mandate. And even if the Policy is not deemed coercive, it still represents an unconstitutional condition being applied to Professor Zywicki's constitutional rights to bodily integrity and informed medical choice, respectively.

Given the antibodies generated by his naturally acquired immunity, the Commonwealth of Virginia cannot claim a compelling governmental interest in overriding Professor Zywicki's personal autonomy and constitutional rights by forcing him, in essence, to either be vaccinated or to suffer adverse professional consequences. Natural immunity is at least as robust and durable as that attained through the most effective vaccines, and is significantly more protective than some of the inferior vaccines that GMU accepts. Very recent studies are also establishing that natural immunity is significantly longer lasting. As a result, GMU's Policy is designed to force its way past informed consent and infringes upon Professor Zywicki's rights under the Ninth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution.

For similar reasons, the Policy constitutes an unconstitutional condition, because it is poorly calibrated to protect the public health, yet it poses disproportionate risks on some of its targets. That renders the Policy an unlawful condition insufficiently germane to its purported purpose. Furthermore, the disciplinary and other burdens that GMU is using to leverage ostensibly voluntary compliance with its Policy are not proportional to the purported public health aims.

In sum, the Policy violates both Professor Zywicki's constitutional and federal statutory rights because it undermines his bodily integrity and conditions his ability to perform his job effectively on his willingness to take a vaccine that his doctor has advised could harm him. And forcing him to take this vaccine will provide no discernible, let alone compelling, benefit either to Professor Zywicki or to the GMU community. The unconstitutional conditions doctrine exists precisely to prevent government actors from clothing unconstitutional objectives and policies in the garb of supposed voluntarism when those actors fully intend and expect that the pressure they are exerting will lead to the targets of such disguised regulation succumbing to the government's will. Professor Zywicki invokes this Court's Article III and inherent powers to insulate him from this pressure and to vindicate his constitutional and statutory rights….

Dr. Noorchashm also determined that a full-course vaccination procedure would expose Professor Zywicki to a heightened risk of adverse side effects that would exceed any speculative benefit the vaccine could confer on someone already protected with antibodies.

Existing clinical reports and studies indicate that individuals with a prior infection and naturally acquired immunity face an elevated risk of adverse effects from the vaccine, compared to those who have never contracted COVID-19.

This is consistent with understandings of immunology generally, which recognize that "vaccinating a person who is recently or concurrently infected [with any virus] can reactivate, or exacerbate, a harmful inflammatory response to the virus. This is NOT a theoretical concern[.]"

To the extent it's relevant, Dr. Noorchashm's declaration states that,

 

Professor Zywicki's semiquantitative antibody reading [as of June 1, 2021] measured 715.6 U/ml—approximately 900 times higher than the baseline level of <0.8. This level is comparable to that I have seen empirically in vaccinated persons who share his age and health profile, including myself. In my opinion, Professor Zywicki's spike antibody level is highly likely to be far above the minimum necessary to provide adequate protection against re-infection from the SARS-CoV-2 virus….

According to a study in the medical journal Life (March 2021), "our study links prior COVID-19 illness with an increased incidence of vaccination side effects and demonstrates that mRNA vaccines cause milder, less frequent systemic side effects but more local reactions." The elevated side effects identified in the article include events such as anaphylaxis, swelling, flulike illness, breathlessness, fatigue, and others, some requiring hospitalization.

A study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases (July 1, 2021) examined reports from 627,383 individuals using the COVID Symptom Study app. The authors reported a
higher incidence of both systemic and local side effects from receiving the first vaccine dose for those who had previously been infected with COVID-19 compared to those who had not previously been infected.

On the other hand, Mason is relying on the CDC's guidance, which provides,

Yes, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. That's because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again. Studies have shown that vaccination provides a strong boost in protection in people who have recovered from COVID-19. Learn more about why getting vaccinated is a safer way to build protection than getting infected.

As various motions are filed, we'll see more of the legal arguments on both sides, and I hope to blog more about the case in the future.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by their institutions.

  1. Noscitur a sociis

    Arthur Kirkland is looking increasingly sensible.

  2. Krychek_2

    How exactly is it up the judiciary to determine the specifics of good vaccination policy?

    1. Currentsitguy

      Courts are called upon every day to decide questions that involve complex scientific and medical issues. How would this be any different?

      1. Krychek_2

        I’m drawing a distinction between broad questions — does it violate someone’s constitutional rights to require a vaccination — versus the minutiae — is the Pfizer vaccine better than the Moderna one. And this case strikes me as more about the minutiae. Also, it’s more about what is good policy than what is the line at which the Constitution is violated.

    2. Nominated by Liberals: Whatever the Dems say
      Nominated by Republicans: Are there any cocktail parties on the calendar?

      Yeah, a bit pissy, but CJR seems more worried about legacy and status for the court than making the hard decisions. It doesn’t seem like anyone is really on the side of We The People who established the government, but rather on certain groups in the government and select groups with enhanced access.

    3. Dr. Ed 2

      Courts routinely rely on “expert witnesses.”

      He has them (his MDs) and GWU doesn’t.

      Checkmate….

      1. rsteinmetz

        GWU? shouldn’t that be GMU?
        How do you know they don’t have experts?

    4. Brett Bellmore

      How exactly is it up to them to determine the specifics of good abortion policy?

      The complaint is doomed, because the courts don’t actually give a fig about bodily integrity or any of that stuff, it’s just an excuse to legalize abortion, and not intended to apply to any other medical procedure.

  3. M L

    Go Todd!

  4. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

    This place hasn’t been as much fun without Prof. Zywicki to kick around anymore.

    I figured he had taken a job at Bank of America.

    (It appears the proprietor deleted that comment — “Although it is tempting to leap to conclusions, I will maintain an open mind until I hear the bank’s side of the story from Professor Zywicki.” — but not before it was labeled a thread winner and preserved by another commenter. Any attempted explanation with respect to yet another example of viewpoint-driven, hypocritical censorship, professor?)

    1. M L

      I can see the comment there.

      Maybe one of the explanations for your perceptions of victimhood and censorship is the old “dumber than average boomer tries to use technology, fails miserably.”

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

        I couldn’t find it using the search function (except when quoted by another commenter). I shall try again. Thank you.

        Did you like the comment?

      2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

        Prof. Volokh has acknowledged several incidents of censorship, disclaimed any remorse, and indicated he intends to continue to censor certain comments that ‘violate civility standards,’ a hollow excuse revealed as particularly lame recently. He engages in partisan, viewpoint-driven censorship aimed at non-conservatives, especially when they poke fun at conservatives a bit too deftly for his taste.

    2. TwelveInchPianist

      10 years ago and your butt still hurts? That’s impressive.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

        I had forgotten that one.

        There’s no pain involved. I mostly chuckle when pointing to Prof. Volokh’s disingenuous, hypocritical, partisan censorship.

        1. bevis the lumberjack

          Yeah too bad he can’t be open minded like you.

  5. Allutz

    At the very least places requiring vaccinations of the previously infected (or additional booster shots) should provide 1month + of paid leave to recover from the vaccinations. If you have already had the virus or a vaccination shot, the immune system reaction can be insanely robust because of how the vaccines are formulated.

  6. Dr. Ed 2

    Under pregnancy law, isn’t the employer bound by the medical recommendations of the employee’s MD — at least outside the employer’s own MD’s recommendations — and the CDC is not the MD of this employee…

    The employer is attempting to discriminate against the employee for the employee’s following the advice of his physician, and if having had cancer constitutes a “disability” under the ADA, then I’d argue that having had Covid is as well. And the basis of the MD’s recommendation is *because* the employee had COVID…

    If GMU were smart, they’d have quietly settled this one a long time ago by simply accepting his medical documentation as to antibodies, and I’m starting to think that GMU has gone over to the dark side in terms of administrative fascism.

    Which, increasingly, is what I think a lot of this is — petty bureaucrats thinking “because we can” more than anything else.

    And I do not see it ending well for GMU.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

      You see Prof. Zywicki and his clingerverse law team winning this one, much as the conservatives have been winning the culture war?

    2. loki13

      “Under pregnancy law”

      You know … if someone says that they know a pregnant lawyer … it doesn’t mean that they specialize in pregnancy law.

  7. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

    When will even a George Mason decide it is no longer worthwhile to associate with a professor whose knuckle-dragging partisanship overwhelms any concern regarding the safety of students?

  8. WRD

    I’m not sure it’s possible to eyeroll hard or long enough.

    Let’s be clear what this says: a *state** government cannot exercise its police power to order **its own employees** to receive a vaccine under penalty of employment termination (**NOT** prison!).

    Worth noting key claims by Zywicki in this lawsuit are directly contrary to the OLC’s views on EUAs which he says are “deeply flawed” as the OLC “was assigned no role by Congress to administer the EUA statute.” As opposed to all the other statutes Congress assigned the OLC to administer, right?

    Eyeroll. Eyeroll. EYEROLL.

  9. TwelveInchPianist

    It’s hard to see how a public entity can require someone to get vaccinated for a disease that they’re naturally immune to.

  10. Tom for equal rights

    Is well known medical science to be ignored and replaced with “covid science”?

    Can anyone provide an example of any viral infection where the vaccine provides better long term immunity than having contracted the actual virus. Of course not, but with “covid science” well known medical science can be ignored.

    1. Brett Bellmore

      HPV.
      Tetanus.
      Influenza type B.
      Pneumococcal pneumonia.

      It’s a mixed bag; Natural response is usually in the same ballpark. For some viruses, it’s better than the vaccine. Chickenpox, for instance. (But you’re never really over chickenpox, it just goes into remission, so it’s better to have been vaccinated anyway.)

      But, yeah, there are a number of diseases where the vaccine provides better immunity.

      To be honest, we really have no idea at this point which is going to prove better long term, that’s something you don’t find out for years.

  11. Jacob Grimes

    It seems like the legal arguments are already spelled out in the complaint. Does making the complaint into a brief with numbered paragraphs save time or something? The merits of the OLC opinion are totally irrelevant to his actual claims, and strike me as arguments against anticipated defenses.

  12. loki13

    Weird! You know what else is in the news today?

    https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/08/jeffrey-bossert-clark-justice-department-covid-vaccine.html

    This lawsuit, brought by Todd Zywicki (VC) against George Mason law school (ahem), is brought by the NCLA.

    The NCLA (yet another ‘libertarian’ orgnization founded by Philip “Liberal Supression” Hamburger and funded by … yes, a Koch Foundarion) has hired Jeffrey Clark as the Chief of Litigation. Clark, of course, was the guy that tried to overthrow democracy from the inside on behalf of Trump. I mean… not even close. He was the one that was doing all the damage. ALL OF IT. Inside the DOJ. Nearly destroyed the country.

    Oh, and the board of the NCLA? Well … you have all the usuals, and … Randy Barnett (VC) and … oh man … Eugene Volokh (VC).

    Who has blogged about it here.

    (Seriously, EV- Jeffrey Clark? Ugh. I had to break my long moratorium on commenting when I saw that. I honestly could not believe it. Barnett? Sure. Todd Z.? Of course. But I was genuinely shocked to see you involved with this nonsense. Lay down with dogs … )

  13. Squire Al

    I understand the legal arguments. On a personal side, If I was Todd I would get the vaccination. The chances of the vaccine actually causing him significant harm are exceedingly low and the risk from getting the virus and becoming seriously ill, even if you have had the virus before, are, according to every doctor I have heard from, at least equal or higher.

    Just because you have the right to do something does not make it the right thing to do.

Please to post comments