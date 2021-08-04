"The Long Fuse: Misinformation and the 2020 Election"

A reader e-mailed me about the supposedly secretive "Long Fuse Report" discovered by Shiva Ayyadurai, who is suing alleging Massachusetts officials are responsible for his deplatforming by Twitter. A quick Google search points to various online chatter about it.

I found the report in the court docket, where you can read in four parts (1, 2, 3, 4); you can also read what seems to be the official version of it, not so secretively posted here (direct PDF link). It's 292 pages long, so I'm not planning on reading it myself; but if any of you are really interested in it, I'd love to hear what if anything is especially noteworthy there.