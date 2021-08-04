That Time Governor Cuomo Told Me The NY Attorney General Does Not Work For Him

Back in 2018, Governor Cuomo called me about my representation in the 3D-printed gun litigation. I wrote about that exchange here. Once exchange in particular is especially relevant:

He stated "in New York we have an independent Attorney General." He complained, "[S]he doesn't work for me." (At the time, Barbara Underwood was the acting Attorney General.)

Yes, New York does have an independent Attorney General. Cuomo knows that fact all too well.