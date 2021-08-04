The Volokh Conspiracy
That Time Governor Cuomo Told Me The NY Attorney General Does Not Work For Him
"In New York we have an independent Attorney General. She doesn't work for me."
Back in 2018, Governor Cuomo called me about my representation in the 3D-printed gun litigation. I wrote about that exchange here. Once exchange in particular is especially relevant:
He stated "in New York we have an independent Attorney General." He complained, "[S]he doesn't work for me." (At the time, Barbara Underwood was the acting Attorney General.)
Yes, New York does have an independent Attorney General. Cuomo knows that fact all too well.