Police Recruiting Ad Lists "Qualified Immunity" as "Unique [Job] Benefit"

A police department in New Hampshire is hiring! And it's delighted to offer such "unique benefits" as "qualified immunity." pic.twitter.com/4jilkjnMuB — Isaac Scher (@isaacscher) August 3, 2021

You can see their retraction and apology here, together with public comments:

Qualified immunity is of course the (controversial) legal rule that government officials, such as police officers, generally aren't liable even for unconstitutional conduct unless "existing precedent" had made clear "beyond debate" that the conduct was unconstitutional.