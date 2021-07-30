The Volokh Conspiracy

White House Walks Back Biden Statement that National Vaccine Mandate Is Under Consideration

"A national vaccine requirement is not under consideration at this time. That’s where we are with that."

That didn't take long. Yesterday, President Biden slipped that he has asked DOJ for an opinion about the validity of a national vaccine mandate. Today, the White House walked that statement back:

The White House is not presently considering a national requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine, principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday.

"A national vaccine requirement is not under consideration at this time. That's where we are with that," Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.

Uh huh. Tell it to OLC.

I've started working on a longer piece about the statutory and constitutional arguments for a vaccine mandate with respect to 42 U.S.C. § 264. Stay tuned.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. AmosArch

    My body my choice for me but not for thee!

    1. Queen Amalthea

      Uh, it’s a contagious disease so that kind of doesn’t apply.

      1. AmosArch

        Abortion has a near 100% probability of transmission of death to another person. Can COVID match those numbers?

        Not to mention progs have established that hurt feelings are a suitable justification to curtail someone’s personal liberty. Well abortion certainly hurts a lot of feelings.

        1. Queen Amalthea

          “Abortion has a near 100% probability of transmission of death to another person.”

          Nope.

          “progs have established that hurt feelings are a suitable justification to curtail someone’s personal liberty”

          Lol, every accusation is a confession.

    2. Alpheus W Drinkwater

      Oh good, let’s hijack this thread and have a debate about abortion.

      Looking forward to the post about vaccine mandates. If you are going to make originalist arguments, I hope it is backed by thorough historical analysis.

      1. Don Nico

        Walking back talk of a national mandate does not mean that the US government won’t issue a mandate for Federal employees and employees of Government prime contractors.
        It is going to happen.

  2. Don Nico

    It does not matter what the TX or FL governor have to say about requirement on Federal workers:

    Preemption
    “Nothing in this section or section 266 of this title … may be construed as superseding any provision under State law … except to the extent that such a provision conflicts with an exercise of Federal authority under this section or section 266 of this title.”

  3. Eric VonSalzen

    They’re going to provide an incentive: If you get a Covid shot in the next 30 days, they’ll give you a free mask.

Please to post comments